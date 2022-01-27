Valorant Episode 4 Act-2: All the upcoming changes, updates and game modes for Episode 4 Act 2

Take a look at all the upcoming changes and updates for Valorant Episode 4 Act-2, such as the Yoru rework and more.

Valorant’s journey so far since its release in June of 2020 has been a lot of fun. With a lot of new agents, increasing map pools, weapon changes, and more. And specifically, the start of Episode 4 was intriguing. As it introduced us to the new and exciting agent “Neon” and brought in some required map changes.

However, as many people say “Now is not the time to look back“, I’m pretty sure I used the quote wrong. But what it means is we look at what is coming in the future, Act 2 for Episode 4.

Also Read: Valorant Community Battle Pass: Here is a look at the upcoming community battle pass for Episode 4 Act 2 And its release date

Valorant Episode 4 Act-2

Anna Donlon, the Executive producer for Valorant got together and told the basic working of Act 2. The main focus for Act 2 will be on the “foundation” of the game.

New Agent or New Map?

Sadly we will not get to see any new agents or maps for Act 2. The main focus will be on the preexisting agents and their balance.

There is no new agent or map in Ep 4 Act II. Instead, they are choosing to focus on agent balance, existing maps, promoting good player behavior, better ranked experience, etc. | #VALORANT — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) January 27, 2022

Agent Changes

Act II will majorly focus on balancing the agents and their abilities. This means we can look forward to a lot of agent changes. Starting with the Yoru Ability Rework. Our guess is this will just be the beginning as there are a lot of agents who are currently going unnoticed. Such as Pheonix whose pick rate in the Valorant Champions was 0%.

Tournament Mode

With this Act, we may finally get to see the tournament mode and participate in it. Tournament mode was has been in the working for a long long time. And seeing that there are no new additions to the game, this might be the best time to add a new game mode.

Community Battle Pass

Episode 4 Act 2 Battle Pass Sprays: ~ These are community voted sprays (in-game voting was done by players of multiple regions in 2021)#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/X4ULT0M0r2 — I Talk Valorant (@ITalkValorant) January 27, 2022

With this Act, we will get to experience the first-ever Community Battle Pass in Valorant.

Also Read: NA VCT 2022 Stage 1: Teams to look out for Stage one of NA VCT 2022