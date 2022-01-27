NA VCT 2022 Stage 1: Teams to look out for Stage one of NA VCT 2022

With VCT starting soon for the North American region, here are the teams which you have to look out for NA VCT 2022.

The Valorant competitive scene is constantly changing. But one thing which is constant is the competition. And out of all the regions, NA and EU are considered to have one of the toughest competitions in VCT.

And going into NA VCT Stage 1, a lot of teams are brand new. Considering the fact that a lot of them have gone through a series of roster changes. And with a new roster comes new tactics and a new playstyle. So, let’s take a look at the teams which have to potential to excel. Excluding the top teams like Sentinels, Cloud 9 Blue, 100 Thieves, and Envy.

Also Read: Hype Front AKA Project M: The ultimate Valorant Mobile Clone

Teams to look out for NA VCT 2022 Stage 1

TSM FTX

With the introduction of Corey and Rossy as the new IGL, TSM is looking really stronger going into the VCT.

Faze Clan

FaZe remade their whole valorant roster around BabyBay, and with Dicey coming back as a dualist, Faze seems unstoppable.

XSET

XSET looked really good in the previous tournament and going into VCT 2022 they look really prepared.

Luminosity Gaming

With the addition of bdog from the TSM academy roster and madafps, Luminosity seems like a force to be reckoned with.

Also Read: VCT LATAM Qualifiers: Official Valorant observer rage quits professional match leaving commentators and fans shocked!