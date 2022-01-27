NA VCT 2022 Stage 1: Teams to look out for Stage one of NA VCT 2022

With VCT starting soon for the North American region, here are the teams which you have to look out for NA VCT 2022.
The Valorant competitive scene is constantly changing. But one thing which is constant is the competition. And out of all the regions, NA and EU are considered to have one of the toughest competitions in VCT.
And going into NA VCT Stage 1, a lot of teams are brand new. Considering the fact that a lot of them have gone through a series of roster changes. And with a new roster comes new tactics and a new playstyle. So, let’s take a look at the teams which have to potential to excel. Excluding the top teams like Sentinels, Cloud 9 Blue, 100 Thieves, and Envy.
Also Read: Hype Front AKA Project M: The ultimate Valorant Mobile Clone
Teams to look out for NA VCT 2022 Stage 1
TSM FTX
Introducing our new roster and coaching staff for the upcoming VCT season.
➝ @WARDELL416
@Subroza
➝ @LeviathanAG
@Corey_OW
➝ @RossyUA
Head Coach: @aRubyz
Assitant Coach: @Apex177
— TSM FTX (@TSM) January 20, 2022
With the introduction of Corey and Rossy as the new IGL, TSM is looking really stronger going into the VCT.
Faze Clan
Please welcome our new professional VALORANT roster, debuting tomorrow at VCT 2022:
– @diceyzx
– @ShoT_UPcs
– @LarryBanks05
– @1flyuh
– @KING_BABYBAY
Coach: @jdmarzano
Assistant Coach: @CoachTrippy
— FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) January 26, 2022
FaZe remade their whole valorant roster around BabyBay, and with Dicey coming back as a dualist, Faze seems unstoppable.
XSET
Pre-tournament @XSET Val Team dinner. (Minus @zekkenVAL)
Locked in for VCT. pic.twitter.com/w43CDhu3k9
— XSET Syykoᴺᵀ (@SyykoNT) January 27, 2022
XSET looked really good in the previous tournament and going into VCT 2022 they look really prepared.
Luminosity Gaming
Luminosity Gaming presents the 2022 VALORANT Roster. @TiGG_TV@madafps@mooseloff@bdog2916@dazzLeGO
2022 is OUR year & we’re built to win. #LGLoyal pic.twitter.com/ZyNjZ1uHz0
— Luminosity Gaming (@Luminosity) January 19, 2022
With the addition of bdog from the TSM academy roster and madafps, Luminosity seems like a force to be reckoned with.
Also Read: VCT LATAM Qualifiers: Official Valorant observer rage quits professional match leaving commentators and fans shocked!