Valorant Episode 5 Night Market: What is the Night Market and When is the next night market coming to Valorant?

Here is the suspected release date for the Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Night market, i.e. we will be able to purchase skins at a lower cost.

Valorant is becoming famous episode by episode, thanks to the community and the professional scene. And to thank the community for the amazing support over the year Riot releases a Night Market every act.

Since Valorant’s release in June 2020, the Night Market is one of the best features that Riot introduced. And it is something that everyone looks forward to in each act. And with Episode 4 Act 3 released recently here is when we will get to see the Night market go live in-game. But before going into it let’s take a look at the working of the Night market.

How Does the Night Market work?

Riot never released the actual method which determines our night market. But for a broad view, Valorant Night Market is a collection of 6 random weapons at a discounted price. You can buy these weapons just like you would from the store. The only catch is these 6 weapons will be unique to your account only.

But at the same time, it doesn’t mean you can select any weapon skin you want. Riot will choose any 6 skins at random with the guarantee of you having at least 2 Premium Edition or higher skins. With that, you may also have the chance to get Exclusive Melee weapon skins. But it is all up to chance.

And once you get your Night market, you can’t edit or change it.

Release Date

For this act Night Market will release at the following time for each region:

North America: 20th July 2022

20th July 2022 Southeast Asia: 21st July 2022

The night market usually lasts for about 14 days. So for the NA and EMEA region, the Night market will go on till 2nd August, and for other regions, it will go on till 3rd August.