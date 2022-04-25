VALORANT’s new Initiator Fade is here to hunt you down

A Turkish Initiator has been added to the VALORANT agent lineup. Take a look at her abilities and gameplay.

Fans have waited long for a “new Sova”. The wait is finally over as VALORANT has added a new Initiator “Fade” to their line up. Like Omen she brings a theme of fear with her abilities. Her character design seems to draw inspiration from Reyna.

Abilities

“We wanted to keep the player close to the action and always in-body. So that meant no possessive utility or different states of being (i.e., Drone/Wolf/Astral Form)” – Nicholas, VALORANT’s Agent design team. This makes a huge difference on gameplay speed and makes Fade a force to reckon with on attack. The “always in-body” concept ensures fade can maintain constant oppressive pressure on attack without slowing down.

Haunt (E) – This ability is used to get info on enemies. Fade throws an orb which after hitting the ground turns into a nightmarish entity, it reveals player locations that get caught in it’s radius (similar to the Sova dart) This ability has to be equipped and fired, it can be destroyed by the enemies. The user can fire (click) again to drop the orb mid-flight.

Seize (Q) – Like the previous ability, this is an equip and fire ability. The orb of nightmare ink will fall to the ground and explode creating a zone which the enemies can’t escape normally. The user can fire (click) again to drop the orb mid-flight.

Prowler (C) – This too is an equip and fire ability. Firing this ability will deploy the prowler in a straight line till it locks onto an enemy in front of it. It chases them and nearsighted them if it reaches them. To steer the prowler in the direction of one’s crosshair the user can hold the mouse button (fire button) and use the mouse to direct the prowler, similar to Skye’s Trailblazer.

Nightfall (X) – Again, an equip and fire ability. It sends out a wave of nightmare energy that traverses through walls which creates a trail to the enemy. It also decays and deafens them.

Fade, VALORANT’s new Turkish Initiator Agent, is here to hunt you down. Go ahead, try to hide. pic.twitter.com/qcaVNMI7ZO — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 24, 2022

With the recent Sova nerfs we can expect Fade’s pick rate to skyrocket as soon as the majority of players unlock the agent.

