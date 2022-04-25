VCT: Circuit Point standings after VCT Master’s Reykjavik 2022

VCT 2022 all comes down to Champions, the competitive VALORANT circuit’s end-of-season event which is based on circuit points.

VCT features 16 of the top teams from around the world. The two-week event is expected to take place in September in an undisclosed location. The tourney will crown the game’s second world champion.

Over the course of the year, teams will be competing in Challengers playoffs and Masters events to earn circuit points based on their performance. At the end of the year, 11 out of the 16 teams at Champions will have earned a spot at the event The teams that don’t earn enough points to make it to Champions will have the chance to qualify through the Last Chance Qualifiers. The remaining spot will go to the winner of VCT Masters Two.

VCT: Circuit Point standings

EMEA

Team Points G2 Esports 250 Team Liquid 200 FunPlus Phoenix 200* Fnatic 125 Guild Esports 50 Gambit (M3C) 50 Natus Vincere 45 BBL Esports 45 LDN UTD 40 Acend 40 BIG 35 SuperMassive Blaze 35

*FPX were unable to attend Masters Reykjavík despite winning EMEA Challengers One and were rewarded 200 points.

North America

Team Points OpTic Gaming 250 The Guard 200 Cloud9 55 XSET 50 Luminosity 45 Version1 45 Knights 40 Sentinels 40 100 Thieves 35 NRG 35 Evil Geniuses 35 Rise 35

Brazil

Team Points LOUD 500 Ninjas in Pyjamas 150 Keyd Stars 50 FURIA Esports 45 Gamelander Blue 40 TBK Esports 40 Liberty 35 INGAMING 35 Team Vikings 30 Sharks 30

Japan

Team Points ZETA DIVISION 400 Crazy Raccoon 55 IGZIST 50 FAV gaming 45 Northeption 40 REJECT 40 Reignite 35 Crest Gaming 35

Korea

Team Points DRX 250 On Sla2ers 55 HollyMolly 50 DAWMWON Gaming 45 Maru Gaming 40 World Game Star 40 Team T5 30 Desperado 25

APAC

Team Points Paper Rex 300 XERXIA 150 Bleed eSports 55 BOOM Esports 50 Persija 45 FULL SENSE 45 Made in Thailand 40 South Built Esports 40 CERBERUS 35 Bonkers 35 ONIC Esports 35 Velocity Gaming 35 No Namers 30 Fancy United Esports 30 NAOS Esports 30 Oblivion Force 30 Action PH 25 Griffin E-Sports 25 Team Big BAAM 20 Global Esports 20

Latin America