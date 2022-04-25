VCT: Circuit Point standings after VCT Master’s Reykjavik 2022

VCT 2022 all comes down to Champions, the competitive VALORANT circuit’s end-of-season event which is based on circuit points.
VCT features 16 of the top teams from around the world. The two-week event is expected to take place in September in an undisclosed location. The tourney will crown the game’s second world champion.
Over the course of the year, teams will be competing in Challengers playoffs and Masters events to earn circuit points based on their performance. At the end of the year, 11 out of the 16 teams at Champions will have earned a spot at the event The teams that don’t earn enough points to make it to Champions will have the chance to qualify through the Last Chance Qualifiers. The remaining spot will go to the winner of VCT Masters Two.
VCT: Circuit Point standings
EMEA
|Team
|Points
|G2 Esports
|250
|Team Liquid
|200
|FunPlus Phoenix
|200*
|Fnatic
|125
|Guild Esports
|50
|Gambit (M3C)
|50
|Natus Vincere
|45
|BBL Esports
|45
|LDN UTD
|40
|Acend
|40
|BIG
|35
|SuperMassive Blaze
|35
*FPX were unable to attend Masters Reykjavík despite winning EMEA Challengers One and were rewarded 200 points.
North America
|Team
|Points
|OpTic Gaming
|250
|The Guard
|200
|Cloud9
|55
|XSET
|50
|Luminosity
|45
|Version1
|45
|Knights
|40
|Sentinels
|40
|100 Thieves
|35
|NRG
|35
|Evil Geniuses
|35
|Rise
|35
Brazil
|Team
|Points
|LOUD
|500
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|150
|Keyd Stars
|50
|FURIA Esports
|45
|Gamelander Blue
|40
|TBK Esports
|40
|Liberty
|35
|INGAMING
|35
|Team Vikings
|30
|Sharks
|30
Japan
|Team
|Points
|ZETA DIVISION
|400
|Crazy Raccoon
|55
|IGZIST
|50
|FAV gaming
|45
|Northeption
|40
|REJECT
|40
|Reignite
|35
|Crest Gaming
|35
Korea
|Team
|Points
|DRX
|250
|On Sla2ers
|55
|HollyMolly
|50
|DAWMWON Gaming
|45
|Maru Gaming
|40
|World Game Star
|40
|Team T5
|30
|Desperado
|25
APAC
|Team
|Points
|Paper Rex
|300
|XERXIA
|150
|Bleed eSports
|55
|BOOM Esports
|50
|Persija
|45
|FULL SENSE
|45
|Made in Thailand
|40
|South Built Esports
|40
|CERBERUS
|35
|Bonkers
|35
|ONIC Esports
|35
|Velocity Gaming
|35
|No Namers
|30
|Fancy United Esports
|30
|NAOS Esports
|30
|Oblivion Force
|30
|Action PH
|25
|Griffin E-Sports
|25
|Team Big BAAM
|20
|Global Esports
|20
Latin America
|Team
|Points
|KRÜ Esports
|125
|Leviatán
|55
|E-Xolos LAZER
|50
|FUSION
|45