HomeSearch

Valorant SmokeDancer Agent: New leaks, release date and more

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 20/03/2023

Valorant SmokeDancer Agent

Riot Games is known for adding changes to Valorant with every update. Be it in the form of a new map, or an agent. Not only this, but stepping into 2023, Valorant confirmed they will be introducing three agents before the year ends. The latest leaks are surrounding a new agent called Valorant SmokeDancer Agent.

While it was earlier anticipated that this leaked agent would be agent 22, which was not the case. Agent 22 was introduced at VCT LOCK//IN 2023 and is named Gekko.

All that we know about Valorant SmokeDancer Agent so far

While not a lot is known about the new agent, the name definitely suggests that it will be a controller. He/she would be able to manipulate smokes and would have the team’s gameplay built around him/her.

Leaks suggest that the upcoming controller is still under development and might not be a part of the next chapter. However, it is in all likelihood that that agent will be unveiled before the VCT Champions 2023. The event could be the most ideal place to showcase an agent of this grandeur.

Who is Valorant’s newest agent?

Just before the finals of VCT LOCK//IN 2023, Riot Games introduced the newest agent to join the party– Agent 22. The Los Angeles native, Gekko instantly became the most talked about agent because of his unique abilities and the pets that he carries.

Wingman, one of his abilities has been the most talked about in the game. With the wingman, the agent doesn’t have to go and plant the spike. Gekko just has to aim and unleash Wingman, for the job to be done.

Fans react to Agent SmokeDancer

Since the time the agent was released, fans have been wondering a lot about what the agent’s abilities and looks could be like. Here are some of the expectations that people have from the agent:

These are all the leaks that we know about the agent. Once more updates are out, we will update the page with the same. Till then, read more of our Valorant-related stories, here.

Share this article
About the author
Aaryanshi Mohan

Aaryanshi Mohan

Aaryanshi Mohan is an Esports writer and the Content Manager for Gaming and Esports at The SportsRush. Her love for video games started at a very young age and she just found a way to make both of her passions-- writing and gaming into a career. She loves old school games-- Commander Keen 4 is her all time favourite. Valorant and PUBG are her newest loves. When not gaming, or writing, you can find Aaryanshi reading, cooking or eating ramen.

Read more from Aaryanshi Mohan