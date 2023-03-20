Valorant SmokeDancer Agent: New leaks, release date and more

Riot Games is known for adding changes to Valorant with every update. Be it in the form of a new map, or an agent. Not only this, but stepping into 2023, Valorant confirmed they will be introducing three agents before the year ends. The latest leaks are surrounding a new agent called Valorant SmokeDancer Agent.

While it was earlier anticipated that this leaked agent would be agent 22, which was not the case. Agent 22 was introduced at VCT LOCK//IN 2023 and is named Gekko.

All that we know about Valorant SmokeDancer Agent so far

While not a lot is known about the new agent, the name definitely suggests that it will be a controller. He/she would be able to manipulate smokes and would have the team’s gameplay built around him/her.

Leaks suggest that the upcoming controller is still under development and might not be a part of the next chapter. However, it is in all likelihood that that agent will be unveiled before the VCT Champions 2023. The event could be the most ideal place to showcase an agent of this grandeur.

Character Producer @RiotMEMEMEMEME returns with the latest State of the Agents to share a look at Agent plans in 2023 and yes, a tease. pic.twitter.com/EAZ40eO9P8 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 20, 2023

Who is Valorant’s newest agent?

Just before the finals of VCT LOCK//IN 2023, Riot Games introduced the newest agent to join the party– Agent 22. The Los Angeles native, Gekko instantly became the most talked about agent because of his unique abilities and the pets that he carries.

Wingman, one of his abilities has been the most talked about in the game. With the wingman, the agent doesn’t have to go and plant the spike. Gekko just has to aim and unleash Wingman, for the job to be done.

Fans react to Agent SmokeDancer

Since the time the agent was released, fans have been wondering a lot about what the agent’s abilities and looks could be like. Here are some of the expectations that people have from the agent:

100 percent controller — Soham Patra (@An_Indian_life) February 13, 2023

Ngl I hope it’s another healer with a cool way to heal people — BIGcheeser (@BGcheeser) February 4, 2023

Two possibilities im gonna manifest, agent is from 1 South Africa (most prolly Egypt bc i remember the Sarmad bundle we got and the color scheme is eerily similar) 2 from Aztec descent or some typa shi. Im leaning toward S.A. — Elavide_nsel (@ElavideN) February 4, 2023

„Smonk“

Monk? An Astral Guardian channeling their powers like a monk? They could be connected to Lotus, as a monk would fit into a temple. — The Cycle of Ashlesh (@EleodoroElysian) February 4, 2023

These are all the leaks that we know about the agent. Once more updates are out, we will update the page with the same.