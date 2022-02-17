VALORANT leaks unreleased Knife skin by mistake and immediately changes it

VALORANT employee mistakenly leaks an unreleased knife skin while providing support to players. Will we get this skin anytime soon?

VALORANT has a huge amount of melee skins. Furthermore, they are generally more expensive compared to normal skins. The Reaver Knife, Glithcpop Axe, Ruins Dagger and many others are among this long list.

Somehow having all these skins are not enough. Fans are constantly looking for the next melee skin to purchase. Maybe their prayers are now answered.

Valorant Leaked knife skin and will we be seeing this in the future?

The USA Riot Games support page was recently updated. It is comprised of solutions to common problems. In one of the FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions), a section provided a solution for problems related to disappearing HUD.

An image of Omen in Bind with no HUD was used. The rendition shows an electric blue knife skin that has never been seen before. It looks like a knife very similar to the Jett themed dagger.

But, the colourway is quite different. Fans immediately took notice of the unexpected leaks. Also, they are expecting this skin soon in-game.

not sure if this was accidentally leaked by riot or something lol https://t.co/QoJ79oaO1X pic.twitter.com/YAdNBL1sfy — Valorant Updates (@ValorantUpdated) February 16, 2022

As soon as fans kept scrutinising, the leaks started flooding in. Eventually, Riot changed the picture on the support page. It feels like an employee will be hearing from his boss anytime now.

Though, it remains to be seen if the skin from knife leaks makes it into Valorant.

they changed the image back after accidentally leaking the skin 😭 pic.twitter.com/SseWrqqBOR — Valorant Updates (@ValorantUpdated) February 17, 2022

