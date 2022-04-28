VALORANT might just tackle the Agent Instalocking issue with the new cascading agent select

VALORANT is currently experimenting with a new agent select system. This might just eradicate instalockers.

VALORANT since its Beta version days has had a pretty big problem. The problem being players instalocking the agent of their choice. Usually it is a duelist and the most popularly instalocked agent is Jett and Reyna. Instalocking agents leads to other players not being given a chance to play their desired agent.

Instalocking also leads to toxicity sometimes as players who do not get to play their desired agent tend to throw games. Maybe Riot is looking to fix tths with a new system similar to League of Legends.

Cascading Agent Select System

VALORANT leaker ValorLeaks made a post updating the community on the status of the cascading agent select system. This experiment would function similar to Riot’s other title, League of Legends, where players pick in the order they are on the screen. The system, according to the leaks, would give each player 10 seconds to select an agent before moving down the line to the next player.

The picking order would determine which player gets to choose an agent and allow each player to hover a secondary agent in case their first choice is already selected. But according to ValorLeaks, Riot has sent out surveys to players to get their direct feedback on the system in its current form. The new agent selection is still under development and not final as of yet.

Reaction from the VALORANT Community

“VALORANT implementing Cascade pick won’t do any good,” Twitter user Goedel said. “Unlike League where every role has more structure, this will just force players to throw if they don’t get their characters because the first 2 players lock duelists.”

“Can’t wait to 5th pick Yoru when we already have 2 duelists,” another user said. “Ppl think this is gonna fix team comps.”

The cascading agent select system remains in development and it’s unclear if or when it will officially make its way to VALORANT.