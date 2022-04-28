Patch 4.08 VALORANT: Sova Nerf, Fade introduced, Neon changes, 5 stack updates and more

Patch 4.08 is set to go live bringing along changes to Jett, Sova and Neon and obviously introducing Fade.

Ever since this Ac launch, Riot Games has consistently tried to shift in-game metas. Constantly trying to shift the agent balance with nerfs or buffs. After the Yoru rework we have seen some amazing meta changes. With Brim and Omen getting some good buffs, Jett getting some necessary nerfs and many other examples.

Riot aspires to continue this change in balance with Patch 4.08. We get to see some huge meta changes. With a new Initiator, Riot hopes to balance the Initiator class with some Sova nerfs.

Patch Notes 4.08