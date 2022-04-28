Patch 4.08 VALORANT: Sova Nerf, Fade introduced, Neon changes, 5 stack updates and more

Patch 4.08 is set to go live bringing along changes to Jett, Sova and Neon and obviously introducing Fade.
Ever since this Ac launch, Riot Games has consistently tried to shift in-game metas. Constantly trying to shift the agent balance with nerfs or buffs. After the Yoru rework we have seen some amazing meta changes. With Brim and Omen getting some good buffs, Jett getting some necessary nerfs and many other examples.
Riot aspires to continue this change in balance with Patch 4.08. We get to see some huge meta changes. With a new Initiator, Riot hopes to balance the Initiator class with some Sova nerfs.
The Agent of your dreams is finally here.
Neon, Sova and Jett are also looking a bit different. And those Competitive 5-stack queues are now more forgiving to your Rank Rating.
Patch Notes 4.08
Agent updates
Fade
She’ll arrive at the game later today.
Jett
- Tailwind
- Upon pressing E, Jett consumes her Tailwind charge and after a .75 second delay, activates a 12-second window where she’s able to dash on next key press.
- Jett’s Tailwind charge can still be regained with 2 kills.
- To keep parity with the changes to Jett dash, the functionality for Dash during Knife rounds in Escalation will be adjusted.
Neon
- General
- Battery energy received upon killing an enemy increased 25 percent>>>100 percent.
- High Gear
- We’ve noticed Neon has faced some friction when using movement to lead into combat, specifically failed inputs due to the velocity restriction. We hope these changes help with making her slide a lot more natural when engaging in fights.
- Slide cannot be cast during equip delay.
- Velocity restriction removed.
- Neon can now slide sideways and forward, and only requires that she is moving.
- Energy drain increased 6.7/s>>>10/s.
- Fast Lane
- Wall damage removed.
- This change is intended to push Fast Lane into a more attractive option for Neon, or for an ally by preventing the disruptive portion of doing incidental damage and by adding a bit of safety moving forward.
Sova
- Owl Drone
- Duration reduced 10s >>> 7s.
- Health reduced 125 >>> 100.
- Dart reveal
- Number of reveal pings reduced 3 >>> 2.
- Initial delay before first ping reveals increased 1.2s >>> 1.6s*.
- *Delay between the first and second ping remains 1.2s.
- Quality of Life
- Changed crosshair color to green to better stand out against the white HUD.
- Removed delay on [Target Hit] confirmation text.
- [Target Hit] confirmation text now remains on the player HUD when transitioning out of Owl Drone.
- [Target Hit] confirmation text now remains on screen for 2s, previously 1s.
- Adjusted audio on drone dart hits for both Sova, and the player hit, to make confirmations more noticeable.
- Fixed a bug with Owl Drone, where the Dart Cooldown UI element would not properly update after tagging an opponent.
- Shock Dart
- Max Damage decreased 90 >>> 75.
- Radial damage has been scaled in accordance with new max damage.
Agent ability ammo
Jett’s Bladestorm, Raze’s Showstopper, and Sova’s Hunter’s Fury will now show how much ammo they have left when equipped.
Competitive Updates
5-stack queues
- Reduced Rank Rating gain/loss penalty for different 5-stack configurations.
- If EVERYONE in your party is Iron–Diamond 2:
- No RR penalty if within normal grouping.
- 25 percent RR penalty for all players if any player falls outside of normal grouping.
- If ANYONE in your party is Diamond 3–Immortal 3 (but no one in your party is Radiant):
- 25 percent RR penalty for all players.
- If ANYONE in your party is Radiant:
- 75 percent RR penalty for all players.
- Tuned matchmaking to reduce wait time for 5-stacks.
- You can read the basics on how Rank Rating penalties work for 5-stacks in our previous patch notes.
Bugs
Agents
- Fixed a bug where Jett could find herself unable to use abilities or weapons when using Tailwind immediately after depleting her Bladestorm daggers.
- Fixed a bug where Yoru could teleport out of bounds when using Gatecrash.
- Solved various exploits allowing Yoru to use weapons before fully decloaking at the end of his ultimate.