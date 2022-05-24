Valorant Neptune Bundle: Weapons, Variants, Prices, and Release time

Take a look at the teasers for the upcoming Skin Collection for Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 with the name Neptune.

Valorant is on its way to becoming the most famous FPS game out there. And some of the reasons why people are liking it are because of the unique gameplay, rank daemons, and most importantly its weapon skins. We have had our fair share of skins, yet somehow Roit always ends up surprising us.

If you are a true Valorant player, then you know that each type of skin has a certain amount of aimbot. And talking about aimbot, we have a new skin collection coming our way with a unique look.

Pick up the Neptune bundle before it sets sail. Available in your shop tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RpMKgTRtI4 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 24, 2022

Neptune, Valorant Skin Bundle

This will be the latest collection coming out in a day’s time. It has a pretty unique build, as it’s kind of like an aquarium in a weapon. This collection will be following the theme of aquatic life, as Riot will be releasing a new “Aquatic Week” even soon.

The collection consists of the following:

Melee (Neptune Anchor)

Shorty

Specter

Guardian

Vandal

This bundle has effects as well as one variant, however, it doesn’t have a finisher. The price of the Bundle is 7100 Valorant points, with each weapon skin individually costing 1775 VP and the melee costing 3550 VP.

Release Date and Time

This new collection will be available to purchase and use at the following time for each region

North America: 25th May 1:00 PM PST

25th May 1:00 PM PST Europe: 25th May 3:00 PM CST

25th May 3:00 PM CST Southeast Asia: 26th May 2:30 AM IST

All the above timings are the pre-defined default timing, however, if Riot faces any errors or exceptions while releasing the update, these timings could change. But that seems unlikely.