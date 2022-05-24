bdog Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings

Luminosity’s bdog has proven to be quite an impactful Chamber. Let’s look at his Valorant settings and gear which he uses in-game.
We have seen LG surprise everyone in the current VCT group stage. Especially while taking down giants such as Sentinels and Faze with ease. Which were possible thanks to the chemistry that these guys have and some surprising clutches from our boy bdog.
Brandon Michael “bdog” Sanders is an American professional Valorant player. He was a member TSM Academy roster before joining and has shown immense impact since. But enough said let’s take a look at his in-game settings and gear.
bdog’s Gear
- Monitor: Alienware 25
- Keyboard: Custom
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro (Wired)
- Mousepad: Steelseries QCK HEAVY
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Graphics Card: Nvidia RTX 3070
bdog Valorant in-game Settings
bdog Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI – 400
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.47
- eDPI – 188
- Scoped Sensitivity – 1
- Polling Rate – 1000
bdog’s Valorant Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Green
- Center-Dot: Off
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Inner Lines: On
- InnerLine Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- InnerLine offset: 3
- Outer Lines: Off
bdog Valorant Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Ability 1: Q
- Use Ability 2: E
- Ability 3: Mouse C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
bdog’s Video Settings
- General
- Display – Fullscreen
- Resolution – 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked
- Graphics Settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality – Low
- Texture Quality – Low
- Detail Quality – Low
- UI Quality – Low
- Vignette – off
- VSync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 1x
- Anisotropic Filtering – 1x
- Improve Clarity – Off
- Bloom – Off
- Distortion – Off
- Cast Shadows – Off
Don’t forget to catch bdog live on his twitch channel at twitch.tv/bdog.