bdog Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings

Luminosity’s bdog has proven to be quite an impactful Chamber. Let’s look at his Valorant settings and gear which he uses in-game.

We have seen LG surprise everyone in the current VCT group stage. Especially while taking down giants such as Sentinels and Faze with ease. Which were possible thanks to the chemistry that these guys have and some surprising clutches from our boy bdog.

Brandon Michael “bdog” Sanders is an American professional Valorant player. He was a member TSM Academy roster before joining and has shown immense impact since. But enough said let’s take a look at his in-game settings and gear.

bdog’s Gear

bdog Valorant in-game Settings

bdog Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 400

400 In-game Sensitivity – 0.47

0.47 eDPI – 188

188 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

bdog’s Valorant Crosshair settings





Crosshair Color: Green

Green Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: On Outline Opacity: 1 Outline Thickness: 1

On Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 3 Inner Line Thickness: 1 InnerLine offset: 3

On Outer Lines: Off

bdog Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: Q

Use Ability 2: E

Ability 3: Mouse C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

bdog’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Multithreaded Rendering: On Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 1x Anisotropic Filtering – 1x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



Don’t forget to catch bdog live on his twitch channel at twitch.tv/bdog.