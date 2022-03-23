Wardell leaves the TSM FTX Valorant Roster for this reason?

Take a look at why TSM FTX’s most famous and deadly operator, Wardell left the roster after playing for more than 2 years.

Matthew “Wardell” Yu is a 23-year-old Professional Valorant player, famously known for his Operator plays. And most famous for carrying the TSM FTX roster as either a Jett or Sage.

Even though TSM was never able to secure any Trophies, they still have been one of the most famous teams from the North American region.

Wardell Leaving TSM FTX

After a lot of speculation, we finally get to know about TSM’s situation regarding Wardell.

Today, we mutually parted ways with @WARDELL416. He’s decided not to move to Texas with the rest of the team and has therefore chosen to step down. Matt has been an important part of TSM from the beginning, and we wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/6NUheMRtWi — TSM FTX (@TSM) March 23, 2022

After TSM got knocked out of Stage 1 of NA VCT 2022, the TSM competitive team made the decision to shift the roster to Texas. Where they want the whole roster to BootCamp and improve their chemistry in-game and in real life.

But turns out due to some unknown reasons Wardell doesn’t want to move to Texas. So due to this decision, TSM and Wardell have mutually agreed to Wardell stepping down from the TSM FTX Valorant roster.

This really marks a sad day for TSM and Wardell fans, as they definitely wanted to see the team lift some trophies. But sadly it’s3 not going to happen now.

Current TSM FTX Roster

For now, TSM has subbed in Seven in place of Wardell, so for now, the current starting roster consists of:

Subroza

Rossy

Corey

Aleko

Seven

TSM has not made the change of Seven permanent, but seeing his performance in their first match this roster looks good after some practice matches.