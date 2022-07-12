“Oh! You thought we were done?”: Sentinels Valorant surprises everyone by acquiring Zellsis to play alongside their newcomer Shroud

After acquiring Shroud a week ago, the Sentinels Valorant team announces their new player joining the roster, Zellsis.

The Sentinel’s valorant roster requires no sort of introduction. They were once one of the best teams in the Valorant competitive scene. And now they are one of the most famous teams in the Valorant competitive scene.

Since the beginning of VCT 2022 in February, Sentinals have been down bad. Due to this, there have been some roster changes starting with Zombs, and Sick stepping out for a while for personal reasons. Thanks to their previous, Sentinels have one last chance to make it to the Champions series. Which is through LCQ, and here is what they are doing to make it happen.

Oh, you thought we were done? We have acquired @Zellsis for the Sentinels Valorant roster pic.twitter.com/l5FC4SiMCU — Sentinels (@Sentinels) July 11, 2022

SEN Zellsis

Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro is a 24-year-old Professional Valorant Player. He started his career by playing for Orgles5, but moved to Version 1 in February 2021. And has been increasing in popularity ever since. He also gained some popularity during the hilarious Tarik V JasonR L friend controversy.

a small price to pay for salvation pic.twitter.com/MkzVmc75IY — Sentinels (@Sentinels) July 11, 2022

Jokes apart Zellsis has been one of the best players in the NA region for some time. And it will be good to see him perform with the new and scary roster. Zellsis will be taking the place of Kenpaki for a while, till which time Kenpaki will be in the sidebar.

The permanent situation for this roster will be determined by their performance in the NA LCQ. And we will also have to see what Sentinels will do after Sick returns.

Sentinels Current Roster

The Sentinels roster for LCQ consists of :

Shahzam

Tenz

Shroud

Dapr

Zellsis

Kenpeki (Flex)

Rawkus (Coach)

first day of prac pic.twitter.com/7knVi3yfwZ — ShahZaM (@ShahZaMk) July 12, 2022

We will get a chance to see this roster play live in August in the NA Last Chance Qualifiers.