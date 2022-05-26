VALORANT Patch 4.10 brings forth a UI Bug and accidental changes to Raze’s Blast Pack and Showstopper which has been fixed by Riot Games

VALORANT Patch 4.10 went live recently but it brought forth some unexpected changes which had Raze mains punching the wall.

VALORANT Patch 4.10 went live on 24th May, 2022. The update brought forth seome “cosmetic” changes along with a new bundle. The cosmetic changes being a new Aquarium theme which was coupled with a new Neptune skin bundle. It even introduced some new voice lines for Agents who have their utility broken to help communicate it to allies.

But even though this update brought forth some nice changes, it accidentally destroyed Raze’s movement with her Blast Pack and even her Showstopper. It felt like a punch to the gut for Raze mains as it was clearly an accidental change. There was no mention of it in the Patch Notes.

VALORANT Patch 4.10: Raze Shadow Nerf and UI Bugs

Patch 4.10 seemed like a solid and decent update to VALORANT fans. However, the problems started as soon as people got into their first matches after the update. Tons of UI bugs with agent designs, in game actions and movement. The biggest accident as accidentally nerfing Raze. Many were extremely confused as they loaded into the game and picked their beloved Brazilian Duelist.

One of Raze’s most significant and useful abilities are her Blast Packs. You can use it to slightly damage and move enemies out of corners or you can use it to move absurdly fast into positions the enemies won’t expect you. Some people even pair it with their Boom Bot to give the bot a slight jump before scaring the enemies.

VALORANT confirms a fix

In light of how many people have brought up thee issues to Riot Games. They have acted rather fast on a fix to ensure Raze’s original status. It is a great display of integrity by Riot as they fixed the mistake almost immediately. However, the mistake should not have happened in the very first place.