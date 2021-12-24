Valorant Squad XP Boost: Take a look at how to Boost your XP in Valorant

Valorant Squad XP boost is back for the holidays, here is how to avail your boost and enjoy the bonus XP.

Holidays are just around the corner, and with that so are our gifts. Valorant developers want us to enjoy our Christmas with some presents from them.

‘Tis the season for giving and we’re ready to start it off right. Get your Exquisitely Wrapped Gun Buddy by logging in to your VALORANT account. It’ll take a bit for us to deliver to everyone’s inventory, but you’ll see it soon. pic.twitter.com/p27VVq0P2W — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 14, 2021

Now, squad boosting is back for a limited amount of time. Squad Boosting is available between the 22nd of December to the 5th of January. Here is how to apply your XP boost.

Valorant Squad XP Boost

Grab some friends and get in queue–we’re bringing back squad boost from Dec 22 – Jan 5. Earn more XP for every person in the party. pic.twitter.com/cAodfgIalG — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 23, 2021

Valorant XP boost is really helpful for many players for many reasons. XP boot can help you unlock the battle pass levels before the episode ends, or help unlock an agent or the agent’s weapon skins.

Here are the steps to get your XP boost:

Step 1: Call up your friends, 4 friends if you wanna get the highest boost

And enjoy the XP boost. In fact, we receive different amounts of XP boost for the no. of players in the party. Here is how the boost is distributed:

However, there is one exception that if you 4 stack(4 players in your party) you cannot play the competitive game mode. As 4 staking is not allowed in competitive game mode.