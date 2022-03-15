VALORANT: Team Ace skin bundle leaked in VCT with its prices

The Team Ace Valorant bundle was leaked on 1st March 2022. The prices and further peek into the skin is finally here.

VALORANT’s biggest difference from other games is their unique skin bundles. With the most recent skin bundle being Gaia’s Vengeance, fans are awaiting the next one.

Seems like Riot Games have answered prayers. They will soon release a new skin bundle called Team Ace. It looks very similar to the Valorant Go! skins as each skin have an agent on it. However, this skin bundle only has dualist agents on the guns.

Also read: Official statement by Gambit Valorant: Gambit players to play VCT EMEA as an independent team amid the Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Team Ace Valorant skin bundle prices and release date

According to the leaks, the entire bundle is at an estimated price of 6928 Valorant Points. The further information leaked is that the skin bundle is Deluxe Tier skin line.

Price per item in the bundle:

Skins – 1275VP per skin

– 1275VP per skin Player cards – 375 VP per card

– 375 VP per card Sprays – 325 VP per card

– 325 VP per card Gunbuddy– 475VP

Due to the number of items, there is no true way to guess the bundle price. Although, i personally want to guess around 6,928VP~ — Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) March 13, 2022

We were supposed to get the Bundle tomorrow with the new patch. But the next patch has been shifted up for a week. So, we might get to see the bundle with the new patch itself.

Just realized they are using the Team Ace skins in VCT rn LOL pic.twitter.com/Iw3X1y10xe — Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) March 12, 2022

Also read: “We’re going to destroy everyone”: V1 Zander comments about upcoming Valorant playoffs after slaughtering Sentinels

Fan reactions to Team Ace Bundle

Most fans seem unhappy with the pricing as usual. Even the lack of creativity as most are saying looks very similar to the Valorant Go! skin concept. And that skin concept has already had two separate versions.