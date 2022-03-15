“We’re going to destroy everyone”: V1 Zander comments about upcoming Valorant playoffs after slaughtering Sentinels

The confidence level of Version 1 couldn’t be higher. After dispensing with Sentinels, 2-0, and finishing the NA Valorant group stages undefeated.

Version1’s Alexander “Zander” Dituri spoke on that confidence level heading into the playoffs. With wins over Sentinels and OpTic, V1 has again come in as the underdogs and taken the region by storm. V1 Zander spoke on that confidence level heading into the playoffs.

“We’re going to be strong heading into playoffs,” said V1 Alexander “Zander” Dituri in a post-match interview, “especially against LG, we don’t see them as much of a threat. No offense, love them, but if we did lose this, we would’ve had to play XSET which is tougher, but either way, we’re going to destroy everyone”

Also read: XSET vs Luminosity Gaming: XSET crush LG 2-0 and take 3rd position in Group A

Zander talks about Astra and the NA Valorant playoffs

V1’s incredible versatility makes them effectively a meta-proof roster. It’s not only the players but head coach Ian “Immi” Harding who prepares them for every eventuality and scenario in practice.

“Immi does everything really,” said Zander after the win. “Immi goes over anything and everything that’s important. We go over everything little thing about the bombsites”.

Even when Sentinels went on a run late on Haven, V1 switched it up immediately. They saw Sentinels playing quickly into sites and aggressively pushed those areas with either Zellsis or Erik “penny” Penny on Jett. Furthermore, we saw Maxim “wippie” Shepelev give us a prime example of the power behind his teleport on defense.

Just Watched the V1 vs Sen a bit late but jesus on Haven it felt like every Kay/o knife and Breach stun and all flashes hit SEN players every single time. V1 look insane right now! — Valorant Vod Review (@ThinkingManValo) March 14, 2022

Also read: Streamer Awards: Highlights of the most auspicious awards for our Twitch Streamers