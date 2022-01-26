Valorant TPM 2.0 Error: What is TPM 2.0 Error and How to fix it for Windows 11

Facing the Valorant TPM 2.0 error while trying to open the game on Windows 11. Don’t worry here is how to fix the TPM 2.0 error.

Riot’s Anti-cheat “Vanguard” is considered among the best anti-cheats in the gaming industry. The way Vanguard works is it has two parts, first is the kernel which activates as soon as your system boots up. The second is the client which monitors the game and checks for cheats.

Going into Windows 11, an additional security layer was added called the TPM 2.0. Which is also necessary to play Valorant. So, let’s take a look at what TPM is and how to fix the Valorant TPM 2.0 error.

What is TPM?

TPM or Trusted Platform Module is a cryptographic module that enhances the computer’s security and privacy. TPM uses encryption and decryption to maintain the security of the system.

Most of the PC or systems which were bought in the past 5 years have TPM 2.0 chips in their motherboards. And the TPM 2.0 chip is necessary for you to upgrade your OS to Windows 11. As it is an important building block for all security-related features.

Some software in Windows 11 requires an active TMP to be function properly. However, not all applications require that.

How to Fix the Valorant TPM 2.0 Error

To fix the TPM 2.0 error, you will have to enable it in the BIOS settings. You can do this by following the below steps:

Step 1: Open BIOS settings by choosing: “Settings > Update & Security > Recovery > Restart now”.

Step-2: From the next screen, choose: “Troubleshoot > Advanced options > UEFI Firmware Settings > Restart” to make the changes.

Step 3: Then enable the TPM which may be labeled as “Security Device, Security Device Support, TPM State, AMD fTPM switch, AMD PSP fTPM, Intel PTT, or Intel Platform Trust Technology.”

Step-5:After you enable the TPM and open your desktop window press “Windows key + r”

Step 6: Type in “tpm.msc” (without the quotations) and click ok

And there you should see the Status showing “The TPM is ready for use“.