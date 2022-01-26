Valorant NA Leaderboard: The current competitive ranking for the North American Valorant Players

Take a look at the Valorant NA Leaderboard. The raking for the best of the best in the North American competitive scene.

Valorant is one of the most competitive FPS games out there. And out of all the regions, some would argue that the North American region is the most competitive region for Valorant. With some big names such as Tarik, Shahzam, Sick, JasonR taking on the leaderboard.

The fight for top 1 is ongoing with everyone putting in their 100% effort. But who can say who will land up at the top at the end of the act? For now, let’s take a look at the current Valorant NA rankings.

Also Read: Mixwell benched from G2: G2 Esports has officially benched Mixwell from their current Valorant roster

Valorant NA Leaderboard

9) XSET Cryo#cells

Cryocells is a rank grinder and a member of the XSET valorant roster. He currently has a total of 80 win games and an 800 rank rating.

8) nillyaz#sosa

nillyaz is also a rank grinder and plays for the Cloud9 Acadamy team. He currently has a total of 75 win games and a rank rating of 815.

7) SHAZ Dasnerth#TTV

SHAZ Dasnerth is a rank demon who is known for his shotgun usage in rank matches. And he recently got signed by Shahzam to use his name in Valorant. Dasnerth currently has a total of 83 win games and a rank rating of 816.

6) zebroe#420

zebroe is a rank grinder who currently has a total of 116 win games and a rank rating of 829.

5)JASONR#9498

JasonR is a famous streamer and a rank grinder who plays with some big names such as Sick, Wardell, and more. He has a total of 92 win games and a rank rating of 869.

4) SEN Shahzam#huh

Shahzam is the IGL of the Sentinels valorant roster and a grinder as he streams for almost 10-12 hours a day. He is currently has a total of 85 win games and a rank rating of 870.

3) SEN Sick#xDDDD

Sick is a demon when it comes to valorant be it rank games or competitive games. He currently has a total of 89 win games and a rank rating of 873.

2) Sink#777

Sink is also a rank grinder with a total of 86 game wins and a rank rating of 898.

1) Tarik#1337

Tarik the CS: GO major winner AKA the content king is currently leading the leaderboard with a rank rating of 935 and a total of 117 game wins. And till the time I finish the article I’m sure he would have won one more game.

Also Read: Purchase History For Valorant: How to check the amount of money you have spent on Valorant?