How Valorant Ranked Works : Valorant’s Senior Competitive Designer “EvrMoar”, talks about how ranked rating works in Valorant competitive

How Valorant Ranked Works : Seem to be stuck at one rank, take a look at how valorant ranked rating works and how to gain more and lose less in competition.

Valorant Competitive aka ranked is the most played mode in Riot’s 5 person FPS. Competitive is the mode in which, you are queued against people with the same skill level. And if you win a match you gain some rank rating and if you lose, some rank rating is taken away from you.

Valorant Ranked raking gain and loss

Valorant’s Senior Competitive designer Evr Moar, took to Twitter to inform the public on how the ranked system works. He explained how someone can focus your performance to have the maximum rank rating gain.

Evr said that “Your point gains are determined by 4 things”, the 4 things are:

First, you are awarded points for winning

Second, the round differential(i.e. the difference between rounds won by both teams)

Third, individual performance, based on his/her MMR

Finally, the sum of the above 3 is multiplied by an amount related to your rank: MMR

It’s always worth to play out matches if you think you can take some rounds. The more rounds you can win back, the less RR you lose! — EvrMoar (@RiotEvrMoar) November 6, 2021

He also went on to answer some queries posted by ranked players, some seemed to be helpful for all rank players.

MVP does not determine performance bonus, it also has no impact on MMR. Performance bonus is how you performed compared to how your MMR thinks you should be performing. Encounter also takes into account ability usage, bomb plants, defuses, assists, etc. for the reason you listed. — EvrMoar (@RiotEvrMoar) November 6, 2021

Hope you gain more ranked rating after taking in all of this knowledge. Happy raking.