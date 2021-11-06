Arcane Collector Set: Riot gears up for Arcane by announcing The Free RiotX Arcane Pass

Valorant releases a new Arcane Collector Set and a free pass for a limited time, which will never return to the game.

“Arcane” is a RiotX TV series based on the origins of two iconic League champions. Set in the utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun. This TV series is set to release on Netflix, where the first 3 episodes will be released on 7th November at 02:00 GMT.

Inspired by this TV show Riot releases a new Valorant bundle and a Free pass. These bundles are available only for a limited time and will leave the stores on 22 November.

Arcane Collector Set In Valorant.

Lookin’ for a lil extra boom? Grab the Arcane Collector’s Set, available in your shop until November 22.

Items won’t return to the VALORANT Store or Night. Market and must be purchased as part of the complete bundle. pic.twitter.com/v6cEtjoOhB — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) November 5, 2021

This set consists of the following items:

Arcane Sheriff

Arcane Mysteries Card

Jinx Title

Tag! You’re Dead! Spray

Monkey Business Buddy

This whole set is worth 2377 Valorant points. And we cant buy individual items from the bundle, we only have the potion to buy the whole bundle.

RiotX Arcane Pass in anticipation of Netflix TV series.

This is a free pass consisting of 10 items, which players can claim with the XP they gain through playing matches. This Pass includes:

Arcane Title

Welcome to the Underworld Card

20 Radianite Points

Calculated Spray

Liar Title

Arcane Embrace Card

Boom! Spray

Cupcake Title

Arcane Cupcake Buddy

Both of these sets are available for 16 more days, that is till 22 November. Riot thought of an innovative way to get people interested in the new show. And we are sure people are quite excited to watch it.

Arcane is set to release on 6th November, which is tomorrow on Netflix. Get your Popcorn ready for a weekend binge.

Get Updates on Arcane on Riots Official Arcane Website.

