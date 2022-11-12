VCT 2023: Karmine Corps Roster Revealed ft. ScreaM and Nivera

The VCT 2023 Karmine Corps roster includes former Team Liquid members and brothers ScreaM and Nivera. Details below.

ScreaM and Nivera were rumoured to head to Karmine Corps, but the deal was not finalized. However, they recently transferred over with a few Tier 2 names, such as xms and Newzeraa. In this article, we will examine the significance of ScreaM, Nivera and the rest of the Karmine Corps and why they can be a force in the upcoming VCT 2023.

ScreaM and Nivera are in Karmine Corps for VCT 2023 along with xms, Newzera and SHIN

Team Liquid ScreaM was always a household name ever since Valorant began. His clean one-taps made him one of the most feared players in EMEA. His utility usage as a Duelist rivals Victor and Zekken, while his mechanical prowess and aim-snapping skills are among the best.

Nivera has made waves in Valorant ever since transferring over to Valorant from CS: GO. His communication with his brother is why their clutch percentage was so high. His utility usage as Viper made him one of the best defenders in the game, while his recoil control made the Phantom look like a laser.

Newzera and SHIN were members of the original Karmine Corps, so they returned to the team while xms was a MAD Lions member. The MAD Lions did not get far in their VCT careers, but we hope to see this team make waves since 2/3 of their members need an impact on their Valorant careers. We do not know each member’s role yet, but it will become more apparent as time goes on.

VCT 2023 begins in February 2023, and Karmine Corps looks determined to make their presence felt in the event.

