SEN ShahZaM gets Inducted into the Sentinels Hall of Fame

SEN ShahZaM got inducted into the Sentinels Hall of Fame. The organization announced the induction via Twitter on its Official Page.

Sentinels extended an olive branch to ShahZaM in the form of a Hall of Fame induction. Despite recent events that transpired between both parties, they inducted ShahZaM into their HOF. However, ShahZaM did not respond, partly because of the controversy and because he is not active on Twitter.

Also Read: Leviatán Valorant adds NZR to their Roster

SEN ShahZaM Induction and Controversy Connection

The Sentinels Hall of Fame – @ShahZaMk Under your leadership, we became Champions. You changed the way the game is played, and brought pride back to North American esports. Wherever you go, your legacy will always be a part of this team. Once a Sentinel, always a Sentinel. pic.twitter.com/7AApAbZCig — Sentinels (@Sentinels) October 20, 2022



SEN ShahZaM was inducted because Sentinels wanted to commemorate the leader who won them a championship. However, the franchise did not consider the backlash they would get from the fans, not necessarily in the form of hate, but in the form of trolls.

The fans considered the commemoration post as a form of covering up the bad rep they got from the ShahZaM controversy. Basically, when Sentinels were getting new members, they informed the old ones to look for opportunities. However, ShahZaM let his fans know that the company did not inform him about the decision.

This caused a lot of bad reps for both sides as fans could not make a concrete decision about who was right. Sentinels CEO Rob Moore even tweeted the following tweet clarifying the situation.

I want to clarify the situation with @ShahZaMk , on 9/21 I reminded him he did not have a contract for next season, we were most likely bringing in new coaches, they would decide the new roster and he was free to contact other teams. https://t.co/apT97BGQUB — Rob Moore (@robmooreEsports) October 5, 2022



As you can see, he did inform ShahZaM to look for new opportunities. However, no one has concrete evidence of the truth. The Sentinels have gotten dephh as an IGL instead of ShahZaM, along with signing Sacy, Pancada, and Zekken. Sentinels are gearing up for a newer and better season with newer acquisitions.

The fans still think the team should have retained dapr. However, SicK was still announced as a reserve member for the team a while back.

Also Read: G2 Mixwell joins Team Heretics for VCT 2023