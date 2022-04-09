Nivera Valorant Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at Nivera Valorant settings aka one of the best Sentinal players for one of the best teams from the EU region.

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom is a 20 year old Professional Valorant player. Before jumping into Valorant Nivera was a professional CS: GO player, where he played for teams such as Team Heretics and Team Vitality.

He was quite famous for his awping skills and his chill behavior overall. However, he didn’t seem to find much success in CS: GO as he wanted to. So he decided to make a shift in his professional career.

And opted to join Team Liquid as their Sentinal/ secondary oper. And since he joined Liquid, the team has achieved new heights. However, they are yet to win an international tournament yet.

Fun fact, Nabil is the younger brother of Scream, the one-tap god also known as the headshot machine of Valorant.

Nivera’s Gear

Nivera Valorant in-game Settings

Nivera Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 800

800 In-game Sensitivity – 0.173

0.173 eDPI – 138

138 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Nivera’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Yello

Yello Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: On Outline Opacity: 1 Outline Thickness: 1

On Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 3 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 2

On Outer Lines: Off

Nivera Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: F

Use Ability 2: A

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Nivera’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1280 x 960 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering – 4x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



Don’t forget to check out Nivera live on his twitch Channel, where he gives insights into his gameplay. Nivara will also be taking part in the Valorant masters, representing his team Liquid live on stage. In fact, you will see him sitting silently and in a calm state of mind just destroying his opponents. And also doing it in style, with maybe a smile here and there. But remember he means business all the way when he gets serious.