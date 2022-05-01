What to do after you win the pistol round in Valorant?

What are the best possible strats to apply after you win a pistol round in Valorant? Should you save or buy to confirm the second round?

Valorant is one of the most famously growing first-person shooter games right now. With more and more people joining the community with an increase in time. And similar to other FPS games, Valorant requires strats and critical thinking.

Some which are visible in the Valorant tournaments and the competative scene. There are a lot strats for different situations in-game, but of the m0st critical situation is the second of each half.

Valorant Post Pistol Round Strat

Note: If you are quite familiar with Valroant you might wanna skip the first paragraph.

The first round of each half is known as the pistol round, that is where each player is given 800 creds. Where you have an option to buy pistols and/or some abilities. Wining any round gives each player of the team 2,900 creds with bonus if kills.

If your teams wins the pistol round, it gives your team an economic advantage. And the best case sinario in this situation is to use that economy and buy weapons to secure the round. Some players prefer to say their economy, and not purchase any weapons.

But the drawback of eco’ing after winning pistol is that, you have a chance to lose that round. And that is an issue as the main gole is to secure as many rounds as possible. And if you end up not eco’ing you might end up loosing 2 rounds continueslty thanks to lower eco.

There is a constant discussion for the same, but even the pro’s agree that we should buy. As they alwas end up buying after wining pistol rounds.