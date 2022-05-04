Which Valorant Agent should you play?

The total number of agents keeps growing act by act, which means we need to narrow down the agents we play. So, here is the Valorant agent you should play.

As of now, Valorant has a total of 19 agents, with Fade being the latest release. And previously a developer at Valorant mentioned that they have planned out till the release of 30 agents. So we can say that we might be looking at a huge roster of agents.

Valorant, for now, has 4 consistent game modes, Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, and Deathmatch. Three out of the 4 are causal modes where players only play for fun. However, the Competitive mode aka ranked is the serious mode, where the players want to give their all. And it all starts with which agent a player selects.

Also Read: Kanpeki Valorant Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Which Valorant agent to play

Riot has already categorized the 19 agents into roles specific to their abilities. The current roles in-game are Initiator, Controller, Dualist, and Sentinels. Based on what kind of player you are one or more roles are best suited for you.

Initiator

Initiators challenge angles by settings up their team to enter the contested ground and push defenders away.

If you are the kind of a player who prefers to be the helping hand to your teammates rather than pushing the enemies, this is the best role for you.

Agents in this role include Sova, Skye, KAY/O, Breach, and Fade.

Controller

Controllers are experts in slicing up dangerous territory to set their teams up for success.

If you want to be the crucial part of the team that helps divide sites and block angles, indirectly building a patch for your team. You might not get many kills but you certainly will have the biggest hand in your team’s victories.

Agents in this role include Viper, Astra, Brimstone, and Omen.

Dualists

Duelists are self-sufficient fraggers who their team expects, through abilities and skills to get high frags and seek out engagements first.

If you are the aggressive player who wants to be the first person to have contact with the enemy. And be the space creator for any location, dualists are the way to go.

Agents in this role include Jett, Raze, Reyna, Pheonix, Yoru, and Neon.

Also Read: Zombs accuses Riot Games of taking money out of the prize pool to cover VCT event costs

Sentinels

Sentinels are defensive experts who can lock down areas and watch flanks, both on the attacker and defender rounds.

These are the anchors on sites or the flank watchers who just hold on to locations and try to make them impenetrable.

Agents in this role include Killjoy, Cypher, Sage, and Chamber.