Kanpeki Valorant Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at the Valorant settings and gear for Sentinel’s latest addition and mechanical genius, Kanpeki.
Eric “Kanpeki” Xu is a childhood friend of Tyson aka Tenz. That is how he was first introduced to the team with his performance and skill doing the rest of the talking. Kanpeki was previously a member of Akrew where he used to play Jett.
According to Tenz, Kanpeki is kind of a nerd, which I think is what Sentinels need for now. After watching his gameplay in his previous tournament, the Sentinels team was really comfortable in adding him to the roster.
Also Read: Valorant Fade Bind Lineups: All Fade Bind lineups for both defender and attacker side
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546 Divina Pink
- Keyboard: Custom Keyboard
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
- Headset: Hyperx Cloud II
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
Kanpeki Valorant in-game Settings
Kanpeki Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI – 800
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.32
- eDPI – 256
- Scoped Sensitivity – 1
- Polling Rate – 1000
Kanpeki’s Valorant Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Cyan
- Center-Dot: Off
- Outlines: Off
- Inner Lines: On
- InnerLine Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- InnerLine offset: 2
- Outer Lines: Off
Also Read: Can Valorant Pro Players Use “Grim” Walls?
Kanpeki Valorant Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Ability 1: Mouse 4
- Use Ability 2: E
- Ability 3: Mouse 5
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Kanpeki’s Video Settings
- General
- Display – Fullscreen
- Resolution – 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked
- Graphics Settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality – Low
- Texture Quality – Low
- Detail Quality – Low
- UI Quality – Low
- Vignette – Off
- VSync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering – 8x
- Improve Clarity – Off
- Bloom – On
- Distortion – Off
- Cast Shadows – Off
Also Read: Valorant NA Main Event: We finally have the 4 teams qualifying for the Main event from Qualifiers 1
Don’t forget to check out Kanpeki live on his twitch channel, or his live tournaments.