Kanpeki Valorant Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at the Valorant settings and gear for Sentinel’s latest addition and mechanical genius, Kanpeki.

Eric “Kanpeki” Xu is a childhood friend of Tyson aka Tenz. That is how he was first introduced to the team with his performance and skill doing the rest of the talking. Kanpeki was previously a member of Akrew where he used to play Jett.

According to Tenz, Kanpeki is kind of a nerd, which I think is what Sentinels need for now. After watching his gameplay in his previous tournament, the Sentinels team was really comfortable in adding him to the roster.

Kanpeki Valorant in-game Settings

Kanpeki Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 800

800 In-game Sensitivity – 0.32

0.32 eDPI – 256

256 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Kanpeki’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Cyan

Cyan Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: Off

Off Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 4 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 2

On Outer Lines: Off

Kanpeki Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: Mouse 4

Use Ability 2: E

Ability 3: Mouse 5

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Kanpeki’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Multithreaded Rendering: On Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering – 8x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – On Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



Don’t forget to check out Kanpeki live on his twitch channel, or his live tournaments.