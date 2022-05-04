Zombs accuses Riot Games of taking money out of the prize pool to cover VCT event costs

Zombs claims that Riot Games has taken money out of players’ earnings to cover additional operations expenses for live events.

In an April 29 stream, Jared “zombs” Gitlin claimed Riot Games withheld money from the VCT 2021 prize pool. He further said they did it to pay for unexpected event costs.

Although didn’t go into full detail about what exactly these costs were supposed to cover. He did suggest that a significant amount of money had been repurposed when the payouts arrived. Now this isn’t a small accusation to make but to make the accusation more than a year after event does seem suspicious.

Accusations made by Zombs

Everything kicked off when the former Sentinels starter shot down the idea of Riot adding a Creator Code system in VALORANT.

Gitlin insisted that this was never going to happen. He then called the VALORANT devs “the cheapest company that exists” before accusing them of withholding money from competitive earnings. The streamer highlighted his squad’s 9th-12th finish at Champions. He said it netted them $20,000 in total, to explain how much was allegedly withheld.

The exact payout number was never clearly detailed. However, Gitlin said, “It’s supposed to be $4,000 a player, and the organization takes a percentage which is not that big, and my payout from that was $1,000.”

He also noted that his teammates also received a similar amount. Making their collective earnings at around a fifth of what was promoted for the event.

Riot has yet to respond to these claims, but we will update this story if and when and if the company does.

Zombs is the only VALORANT professional to bring this in the spotlight. Which certainly questions the credibility of it.

