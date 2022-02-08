Watch: Sinatraa reacts to BBG Boi’s insane 2 second ACE against Rise

Take a look at Sinatraa reacting to the mind-blowing, “WTF” moment, ACE coming from BBG Boi against Rise on Ascent.

Jay “sinatraa” Won is a 21-year-old Valorant player show is currently a content creator for the Sentinels. Jay started his Esports career as an Overwatch player and then shifted to Valorant. He was a member of the Sentinels Valoarnt roster for almost a year, but due to some personal issues, he was let down from the team.

So for now Won focuses on his Streams on Twitch, where he streams his rank games or does watch parties, or reacts to youtube videos. But we might have the chance to see him play on a professional level soon.

Sinatraa Reacts to Boi’s insane play

The Open Qualifiers were fierce, with each team bringing their best step forward. And this led to some of the most competitive matches and that too just at the beginning of the VCT Season.

The clip shown above is the matchup between Built by gamers and Rise, the Lower Finals for a spot in the main event. This ACE took place in the second map of their best of 3, Ascent. With BBG Boi playing Astra. This clip is by far one of the most famous clips coming out of this open qualifier.

However, BBG was not able to qualify for the next round even after a performance like this. Rise was just destined to go on to the main event and play against some big names.

