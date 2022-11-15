Valorant update 5.10 patch notes: Cypher buffs, Fade nerfs, and bug fixes detailed

Riot Games has just released the patch notes for Valorant update 5.10 and Cypher mains are in for a treat. The Sentinel agent has received some much-needed buffs that make him viable on bigger maps. Additionally, Fade has received some nerfs, particularly to Prowlers and her ultimate. Her ultimate will now require an additional orb while the active duration of Prowlers has reduced. Riot has also implemented a new text evaluation feature that will initially be tested in North America.

Read on for the full 5.10 update patch notes:

Complete Valorant update 5.10 patch notes

Cypher:

Trapwire Maximum Trapwire length increased from 1000 to 1500.

Neural Theft Now reveals enemies two times. There is a four-second delay between the reveals. The time restriction to cast on enemy corpses has been removed. Maximum cast distance increased from 1200 to 1800.

Quality of Life Updated the yellow silhouette used for Cypher’s reveal on Spycam and Neural Theft. Yellow silhouette now disappears if the revealed enemy becomes visible to you to help reduce confusion of seeing two representations of the enemy in different places. Yellow silhouette now starts dimmer and fades faster to make it more distinguishable from an actual enemy. Cypher’s placed utility is no longer destroyed by allies’ AOE damage.



Fade:

Prowlers Duration reduced from 3 >>> 2.5 seconds. (Time the prowler is alive without a trail). Delay on bite after reaching target increased .4 >>> .6 seconds. Hitbox improvements. Nearsight duration on hit has been reduced from 3.5 to 2.75 seconds. Prowlers now fizzle out and no longer debuff instead of debuffing its target if they teleported away before it finished its animation.

Nightfall Cost increased from 7 to 8.



Harbor:

Cascade Number of purchasable charges increased from 1 to 2



Gameplay System Updates

In addition to our existing interventions, we are launching a new feature to begin muting players in chat who send disruptive text messages in-game. Interventions for disruptive text will now be applied sooner rather than later as we continue updating our systems to evaluate more types of text communication.

These improvements will be added to North America first and expanded to more regions in the near future. With the implementation of more immediate text evaluation, we hope to detect and reduce disruptive situations while players are still in-game and help you feel safer to engage in Valorant.



Social updates

Fixed an issue that caused the “Auto-Reject Friend Requests: On” notification to be misaligned in the Social Panel for some languages.

Bug fixes

Astra

Fixed a bug where Astra could cast a fake Nebula right at the start of a round before her Star charged up.

Chamber

Fixed a bug where Chamber would fail to equip a gun at the start of a new round.

Harbor

Fixed Harbor’s Cascade being visible on Minimap for enemies with vision of it.

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade would sometimes spawn under the map.

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade targeter on the minimap would shorten when aiming up or down even though the Cascade would travel the same distance.

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade targeter on the minimap was slightly shorter than the actual distance it would travel.

Neon

Fixed a bug where Neon’s Slide could be used to boost upwards in specific map locations.

Players can download the Valorant 5.10 update today. While most of the features will be available to all, the new text evaluation system is limited to North America as of now.

