Valorant Night Market: How does valorant night market work

Take a look at how Riot determines your valorant night market and check if you have the option to change it after you see it.

Valorant’s night market is one of the most famous ideas and successful by Riot. In which a player will receive 6 weapons skins at a discounted rate. The idea was pretty simple but the execution was perfect.

This was like a morale boost for the players during the end of the current Act. However, it doesn’t always go the player’s way. Sometimes you may get the most boring night market ever. Let’s see if you can affect your night market or not.

How does Valorant Night Market Work

Valorant Night Market is a collection of 6 random weapons at a discounted price. You can buy these weapons just like you would from the store. The only catch is these 6 weapons will be unique to your account only.

But at the same time, it doesn’t mean you can select any weapon skin you want. Riot will choose any 6 skins at random with the guarantee of you having at least 2 Premium Edition or higher skins. With that, you may also have the chance to get Exclusive Melee weapon skins. But it is all up to chance.

And once you receive your night market collection of 6 weapon skins, you cannot change your skins. The only thing you can do if you don’t like your current act’s night market is to wait for the next act’s Night Market and hope for the best.

Don’t feel down if you don’t get a good collection. Happens to everyone, thinks of it this way you can save the money from this Night market and maybe get more skins in the next one.

