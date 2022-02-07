Valorant Minimap Settings: Here are the radar settings for some of the most famous players like TenZ, Scream and gang

Take a look at the Valorant minimap settings that professional players such as TenZ use in their competitive and rank matches.

Valorant setting plays a crucial role while playing the game. The more optimized your setting is the less effort you have to put into all things except your skill. Better settings just make the ship sail a little smoother.

And one part of your UI which is quite useful to you as a player is a minimap. You can see what is happening on the other side of the map just by looking at the mini-map. It provides players a lot of help in-game.

So having fully optimized minimap settings is recommended. So let’s look at some of the minimap settings which pro players use.

Valorant minimap settings of professional players

Tenz

Rotate / Fixed Orientation : Rotate / Based on Side

Rotate / Based on Side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap-Zoom: 1

1 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Scream

Rotate / Fixed Orientation : Rotate / Based on Side

Rotate / Based on Side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap-Zoom: 0.824

0.824 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Never

Hiko

Rotate / Fixed Orientation : Rotate / Based on Side

Rotate / Based on Side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.1

1.1 Minimap-Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Never

Shahzam

Rotate / Fixed Orientation : Rotate / Based on Side

Rotate / Based on Side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap-Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Never

Wardell

Rotate / Fixed Orientation : Rotate / Based on Side

Rotate / Based on Side Keep Player Centered: Of

Of Minimap Size: 1.1

1.1 Minimap-Zoom: 1

1 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

