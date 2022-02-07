“The competition is more fierce than ever before, and there was no reason to assume it would be easy for them.”: SEN Sick tweets about the criticism TSM’s Valorant Roster has received

SEN Sick is one of the few professional players and big streamers who has rushed to support TSM Valorant roster after their loss.

TSM is one of the most popular eSports organizations in the world. With the likes of Subroza and Wardell being their big names in their VALORANT roster. TSM has recently come under the spotlight after their match against T1.

In the match, T1 had gotten disqualified for violating rules and game policy for which TSM got a walkover. This led to a huge Twitter battle among professional players and everyone chimed in. Players such as XSET Dephh, T1 Steel, and even SEN ShahZam criticize TSM’s lack of success and their constant Twitter battle. SEN ShahZam had even tweeted,” TSM’s best performance was on Twitter.”

TSM’s best performance was on Twitter — ShahZaM (@ShahZaMk) January 30, 2022

Criticism and support received by the TSM Valorant Team

The amount of criticism received by TSM is unreal. Fans, commentators, players and almost everyone in the VALORANT community is laughing at TSM. Even Radiant NA #1 player, Tarik found TSM to be a laughing stock.

It is extremely ironic that SEN Sick came to support TSM during their struggles as his fellow teammates seemed to do the opposite. ShahZam constantly trolling TSM and even Dapr tweeting,” I love na”. Through the tweet, he threw shade at TSM.

i love na — darp (@dapr) January 30, 2022

SEN Sick tweeted yesterday that TSM is being judged upon their organization’s history. He reached out to them and TSM Subroza even responded to him.

The amount of criticism towards TSM is intense. Why was it expected for them to qualify? The competition is more fierce than ever before, and there was no reason to assume it would be easy for them. It’s a tough situation all around but I think the reaction was extreme. — Hunter Mims (@SicK_cs) February 6, 2022

I love seeing people agree with your tweet but dont realise they’re the reason we get all the hate lolol because of the shit they say in watchparties etc. Finally someone who thinks👏 — TSM FTX Subroza 🇲🇦 (@Subroza) February 6, 2022

The fans had some strong opinions too and one fan tweeted, “Only person in sen without a hate b***r for TSM omg”.

Only person in sen without a hate boner for tsm omg — brandon (@bravndn) February 6, 2022

