Victor Wembanyama Caught Ignoring Jalen Brunson's Handshake Post Spurs' NBA Cup Loss to the Knicks

The city of New York rejoiced Tuesday night as the Knicks lifted silverware in the NBA for the first time in over 50 years. The mood was overwhelming and festive even though the win wasn’t at the end of a seven-game Finals series. It was the NBA Cup. But then, it is silverware, carrying its own sense of pride and meaning, especially since it came against the hot San Antonio Spurs.

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama wasn’t the star of the evening, though. The Frenchman, playing on a minutes restriction, struggled and put up just 18 points. The rest of the San Spurs struggled too, eventually losing 124-113. And Wemby appeared sour after the game.

The Knicks roster invaded the court as soon as the fourth quarter ended, reveling in the glory of the Cup victory as well as the cash reward of $500k each. That’s when Jalen Brunson, displaying sportsmanship, went over to shake hands with the San Antonio players. Well, all of them acknowledged Brunson, except the main man.

In videos circulating on X, Wembanyama can be seen walking right past Brunson, who was left hanging and resorted to simply patting the Frenchman. Though the visuals paint things otherwise, it’s almost 100% certain that Wembanyama was not trying to be disrespectful. And it was later proven as well.

It‘s been a difficult week for Wemby, and the NBA Cup Finals in Vegas would be the least of his worries. In the post-game presser, he broke down, revealing that he had just lost someone earlier this week. Wemby answered just one more question after that before ending the interaction.

Sources told The Athletic that Wembanyama’s grandmother had passed away, which explains why his head wasn’t in the game, and he was in no mood for interactions afterward. Wembanyama may take some time off from basketball to focus on family so that he returns rejuvenated.

San Antonio is 18-7 and fighting for the second spot in the West. They may have lost to New York on the night, but they have arguably one of the most exciting teams in the league. 

Wembanyama, on his part, is playing at an All-NBA level. So the Spurs fans would be hoping he returns in a better frame of mind, though the grief of losing a loved one will not be easy to overcome.

