Angel Reese Explains How Fan Support Erased All Doubts About Releasing Her Signature Shoe in 2025

Angel Reese recently came out with her signature shoes with Reebok, but she later revealed that they weren’t supposed to come out until 2026. That’s right, the WNBA star was actually against the original release date of her shoes. But once she saw the fan support they were getting, it erased all doubts in her head.

Most fans would probably admit that it was quite surprising to see Reese announce her new shoes would be released by Reebok back in August. It came out of nowhere, with the announcement that three colorways would release alongside the shoes. They even came out early, with fans first getting their hands on them in September.

However, Reese recently revealed on her podcast that her shoes weren’t supposed to release for a long time.

“My shoe wasn’t supposed to drop until 2026,” Reese stated via her podcast Unapolagetically Angel. “I was against them dropping it in 2025… They were like, ‘No, let’s do it now.’ And I was like, alright. If it don’t sell out, it’s on y’all. So, they kind of put more faith into it, believing that it was going to sell out, and I didn’t really know.”

Although Reese did admit that once she saw the shoes and how they were going to roll out to a ton of support, she was all about it. She knew that she would soon be making a ton of money from them while also giving a lot of her fans what they want. As of now, she’s already made six figures from the shoes.

But Reese didn’t just want to drop one version of the shoe. She wanted to drop three.

“I was like, ‘Okay, well, let’s launch three shoes. Let’s not launch just one and give people just one thing. Let’s give them three things to taste on and feel on, and let’s see what it’s like.’ So, the shoes that dropped: the Mebounds, the Diamond Dust that I have on, and the Receipts Ready, because I keep the motherfu*king receipts ready,” Reese said.

It was nothing less than a brilliant idea. The best way to get people to stop calling you names is to lean into them. For Reese, fans have clowned on her since her rookie season for getting her rebounds from her own missed shots, essentially padding her stats. That’s why she is now embracing the name “Mebounds”, making money off of it.

Reese later revealed that her shoes are all pretty much sold out.

“Let me just make it crystal clear: the shoes sold out. Reebok.com they were sold out completely.”

Even Shaquille O’Neal revealed the same a couple weeks ago. “The Angel Reese shoe is doing really well. We’re coming out with some new designs. Sold out.” If the President of the Basketball Division is reporting this then it most certainly must be true.

Sounds like her other fans will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on a pair. Reese did say that there are smaller sizes still available at Dicks Sporting Goods. But for the most part, larger sizes of the shoes are on hold.

All in all, Reese sounds proud of the endeavor. And she should be. Nobody really expected her to release signature shoes this early in her career. Her rival, Caitlin Clark, hasn’t even released hers yet, and she’s debatably more popular. But Nike did announce that those are in line to release in 2026. Nevertheless, Reese beat her to the punch.