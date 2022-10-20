Klay Thompson Drops Cryptic Plea for a Certain Kind of Ring, Despite Already Having 4 With the Warriors

October 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) receives his championship ring before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson may have just let the world know his intentions to settle down in the most cryptic way possible

When it comes to the basketball court, Klay Thompson is one of those players that will kill you from the outside on offense, while restricting the opposition from doing anything while on defense.

But, when it comes to life off the court, the man is as much a free spirit as anyone could possibly be.

Thompson famously arrives to training on his yacht, loves to party hard, and as of the time of writing, has yet to settle down with a partner.

Sure, he’s had countless high-profile girlfriends in the past, with model and Spider-Man Homecoming star, Laura Harrier being the most recent. And as per reports, even they aren’t together anymore.

So, is the mellow king just against marriage? What are his intentions on the matter exactly?

Well, it appears he may have just revealed everything in a very cryptic way.

Also Read: Stephen Curry and Tom Brady, With a Net Worth of $410 Million, Invest in a Virtual Reality Golf

Could Klay Thompson be looking for a bride after all?

Stephen Curry may be his fellow splash brother, but Klay Thompson and his backcourt mate couldn’t be more different.

The Chef has seemingly been married to Ayesha Curry forever, and already has 3 kids. But, on the other hand, as we mentioned, Klay is still living the bachelor lifestyle. But, it appears that this side of him could be about to change real soon.

He pinned it, he out hunting pic.twitter.com/8TYoNdlgMZ — Klay Thompson’s Burner (@iKlayThompson) October 20, 2022

This is the comment section of this Instagram post he put up, very recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klay Thompson (@klaythompson)

So, to put it simply, Zaza Pachulia teased the man on his marital status, and the star pinned the comment so that everyone sees it.

Klay Thompson may never address it directly. But, is this a sneaky little announcement that he’s finally looking to settle down with someone?

You never know. The goofier Splash Brother is a pretty unpredictable guy after all.

What to expect from Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors this season?

The Golden State Warriors may have just won a championship, but there is no time to rest for the champions whatsoever.

With the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, and countless other stars coming back, the West is starting to look mean once again, making their path to the NBA Finals that much harder.

That being said, the Warriors haven’t regressed in any way. And with the faith the organization has in the development of their young stars like Jordan Poole, and Moses Moody, the team could look even scarier.

Considering everything, despite a harsher landscape around them, the expectation remains a championship.

Also Read: Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Bucks? 76ers Reigning Scoring Champion’s Availability Update