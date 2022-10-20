Stephen Curry and Tom Brady, With a Net Worth of $410 Million, Invest in a Virtual Reality Golf

Stephen Curry and Tom Grady delve deeper into their love of golf with their $410 million net worth by investing in VR golf

NBA fans would not consider it breaking news whatsoever if they heard that Stephen Curry was out golfing between games. It feels as though athletes who play strenuous sports like basketball or football deal with the taxing physicality of their games by taking it easy on the green.

Curry has been indulging in golf for years now, with him most recently sinking an incredible 97-yard shot during a celebrity golf tourney in Tahoe back in July. Fans have even questioned if he could go pro if he wanted to.

Tom Brady is another superstar athlete who golfs on the regular, mostly during the NFL offseason. He would’ve had all the time in the world to golf following his retirement earlier this year but alas, the 45-year-old just can’t say no to another NFL championship run.

Also read: “I Know Stephen Curry’s Dad and All That Bulls***, But”: Dennis Rodman Once Snubbed the 2X MVP to Name Klay Thompson as the Most Important Warrior

Stephen Curry and Tom Brady participate in a seed investment round for Golf+

Stephen Curry and Tom Brady have a combined net worth of $410 million. So, it’s safe to say that participating in a $6 million seed investment round wouldn’t hurt their pockets all too much. The two joined forces with the likes of Mike Trout, Jordan Spieth, and Rory Mcllroy to invest in virtual reality golf.

The VR experience exists on Meta Quest and reportedly has over 300,000 users at the moment. It aims to provide avid golf fans and professionals with a platform that could accurately look to improve one’s skill at the game without the hindrances of poor weather or time constraints.

It makes sense as to why both Curry and Brady are involved given their love for the game of golf. Fans would’ve expected Michael Jordan to be a part of this as well but he currently is not

What are some of Steph Curry’s other investments?

As the founder of SC30 Inc, Stephen Curry has expanded his business portfolio over the years that he’s been in the NBA. Step, Literati, Tonal, and Oxigen are just a few of the 2x MVP’s recent investments from the past year.

It’s safe to say that Curry will be good from a financial aspect well after he’s retired from the game of professional basketball.

Also read: What Is Stephen Curry’s Contract With the Golden State Warriors?