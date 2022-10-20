Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Bucks? 76ers Reigning Scoring Champion’s Availability Update

Oct 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid to feature tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks, in the wake of a compelling performance against the Boston Celtics?

Having sustained a loss in their campaign opener, the Philadelphia 76ers will be welcoming Giannis Antetekounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks to the Wells Fargo center.

Joel Embiid is slated to run the five for the 76ers tonight, and with the Cameroonian sliding right into his prime, the expectation surrounding the ‘Big Man’ would involve him guiding the team to victory to set a precedent as the season unfolds

The ’76ers’ are expected to utilize the same lineup that they initiated the season with, given the fact they have had no injury troubles so far.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics!

NBA basketball has customarily commenced, and make no mistake, fans are delighted about it. The opening night witnessed the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers, and needless to say, it delivered.

In what was a spectacular game of basketball, the 76ers suffered defeat despite promising performances from their ‘All-Star’ duo of, Joel Embiid and James Harden as well as their complementary pair of Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey.

Philadelphia 76ers protagonist, Joel Embiid was dominant on the floor once again, shooting at 50%, and converting 9 of his 18 attempts. The former ‘MVP’ frontrunner heaped the burden onto his shoulders and proceeded to score 26 points to go with 15 and 5 rebounds and assists respectively.

Joel Embiid: Is an MVP season incoming?

Joel Embiid is one of the most unique* talents to have graced the NBA. With ‘The Process’ possessing size and stature similar to that of Shaquille O’Neal, what makes distinguishes him from the former NBA MVP is his diverse arsenal.

The five-time NBA ‘All-Star’ is proficient on the offensive end from all parts of the floor, be it the paint, the mid-range, and even the three-point shot. While simultaneously being a force to be reckoned with on the defensive end. An all-around phenomenon.

With Embiid on the cusp of capturing his first NBA MVP accolade last season, the 28-year-old will indubitably be on the prowl to enhance his productivity, output, and influence during the campaign.

