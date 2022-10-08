What is Jordan Poole’s Current Contract and Will He Earn Over $100 Million After Infamous Draymond Green Punch?

What does Jordan Pooles’s contract situation look like now, after the infamous Draymond Green incident

How long ago did the Golden State Warriors win the NBA title again?

They say winning cures everything, but apparently Stephen Curry’s franchise is a bit of an exception. And it’s especially weird, given the ‘Kumbaya’ culture of the team.

As per reports, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have been known to jaw at each other for the last few months. But, the organization chose not to do anything about it, because it never seemed to get out of hand… until it got out of hand.

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

This comes during a time when Poole has been engaged in contract talks with Golden State. And given the massive impact, he had during these past playoffs, his camp is sure to believe he expects the max.

So, how much money does he stand to make on his next contract? And have things changed at all because of the infamous punch?

Jordan Poole could be asking for a little a bit more than what he was asking prior to the incident

As things stand, Jordan Poole is on the extension of a 4 year, $10 million dollar contract, that will give him almost $4 million during this upcoming season.

Like Tyler Herro, he is eligible to get a massive $130 million over 4 years from the Warriors. However, given the Dubs’ already high salary tax bill, it was believed that he was ready to reduce that down to $100 million.

But now, after the incident, we can’t imagine JP’s enthusiasm to stay with the Dubs hasn’t taken a hit. And given just how good he was last season, he has been getting quite a bit of attention from other franchises as well.

To make a long story short, he is a wanted man, and he knows it.

Given the situation, it is likely that Poole’s party up this negotiation amount, trying to get a tad bit more out of the Warriors. And while it is very unlikely that he gets the max $130 million, we could be looking at $110-$115 million over 4 seasons.

But, that prediction overlooks one question.

Did Draymond Green’s punch do enough damage to end Jordan Poole’s time in the Bay Area

Jordan Poole may not be one of those players with an inflated ego, but a normal one is definitely there.

Most people in the world wouldn’t want to return to a franchise where they have been punched by their own teammate like that.

Is it possible that if he isn’t happy with whatever action is taken against Draymond Green, he chooses to enter free agency next season?

