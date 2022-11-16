HomeSearch

Will Warzone Shut Down? Server maintenance time, When will Warzone server come back?

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published Nov 16, 2022

Will Warzone Shut Down

After Warzone 2 releases Warzone servers will shut down for a short time. The developers of the game want to focus on giving Warzone 2 players will the best possible experience. Warzone will then be relaunched with the name Caldera.

Here are all the details regarding Warzone server maintenance, and shutdown date.

Also Read: All-New Operators in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1: Messi, Paul Pogba and Neymar Jr. Legends Release Date

Is Warzone shutting down after Warzone 2 release?

Buzz has been created around the content Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 and Warzone 2 will carry after they are released. MW2 will have a Hard Core mode and Warzone 2 will have the DMZ mode.

Warzone servers will shut down on November 16, 2022. The official blog also clarifies that the time mentioned is an estimate and a slight delay could be expected. Other time zones are as follows:

  • UK: 6 pm (GMT)
  • Europe: 7 pm (CET)
  • West Coast US: 10 am (PT)
  • East Coast US: 1 pm (ET)
  • India: 11:30 pm IST

They will return after server maintenance on November 28, 2022, at 10:00 PT, 13:00 ET, and 18:00 GMT.

How to preload Warzone 2 on PC, Steam, Battle.net, PS4, PS5, and Xbox?

Players can preload Warzone 2 on their PC via Steam and battle.net and can download it on PS4, PS5, and Xbox. To download Warzone 2 on a PC, players have to do it via Steam or battle.net website. Players have to visit either of the stores and then click on the Pre-Load option.

PlayStation users can visit the PSN store for PS4 and PS5 to preload the game ahead of time. Microsoft Store is the place where players will be able to find Warzone 2 for Xbox. Players just need to be mindful of having adequate space for the game to download.

Also Read: Warzone 2 Interrogation: How to use the interrogate option to gain an advantage in DMZ and BR mode?

 

About the author
Aaryanshi Mohan

Aaryanshi Mohan

Aaryanshi Mohan is an Esports writer and the Content Manager for Gaming and Esports at The SportsRush. Her love for video games started at a very young age and she just found a way to make both of her passions-- writing and gaming into a career. She loves old school games-- Commander Keen 4 is her all time favourite. Valorant and PUBG are her newest loves. When not gaming, or writing, you can find Aaryanshi reading, cooking or eating ramen.

Read more from Aaryanshi Mohan