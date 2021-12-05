“We feel like he’s really ready to go”: Pat Cummins reveals why Travis Head got the nod over Usman Khawaja in the Ashes 2021-22 first test

The Ashes 2021-22: Australian captain Pat Cummins has revealed that why Travis Head was preferred over Usman Khawaja for the Brisbane Test.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start from 8 December 2021 at the Gabba in Brisbane. Pat Cummins is the new captain of the side, whereas Steve Smith is the new vice-captain. Cricket Australia have also confirmed that Alex Carey will be taking the gloves in the series.

Pat Cummins has officially announced the playing of Australia for the first test in Brisbane. Travis Head will beat Usman Khawaja to be in the playing eleven. Both of them were fighting for the number five slot, and Head has won the battle. Mitchell Starc has also retained his place in the playing eleven. Jhye Richardson was giving him a tough battle, but Starc gets the nod.

Australia’s XI for Gabba Test: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

The Ashes 2021-22: Pat Cummins revealed why Travis Head gets the nod over Usman Khwaja

Travis Head and Usman Khawaja were battling for that one spot in the batting order. Cummins has revealed that Travis Head’s recent representation for Aussies gave him an edge. Moreover, Khawaja is almost eight years older than Travis Head.

“It was a tight one. Both really good options, really strong form,” Cummins said.

“Experience is great from Uzzie and we feel really lucky to have that in the squad, but Trav’s been playing a lot for us the last couple of years.”

“He’s gone away and he’s churned out runs in England, here in Australia, and we feel like he’s really ready to go.”

Head has scored 394 runs at 49.25 in the Sheffield Shield this season, whereas Khawaja has scored 460 runs at 65.71. However, Head had a forgettable season for the Sussex last season with the red-ball. He managed to score just 183 runs in 11 innings, whereas he was a flop in the T20 Blast & One Day Cup too.