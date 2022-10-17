What does Smite do in Minecraft? Smite is an enchantment you can use against undead enemies like zombies and withers. More on Smite below.

Many enchantments in Minecraft help the players in their quest to defeat enemies and gain XP. However, when it comes to undead enemies, there is nothing better than the Smite enchantment. To acquire it is relatively simple too. You can equip it with your sword and axes.

Let us see what you can do with this enchantment and how to acquire it.

What does Smite do in Minecraft?



The video above will show you everything you need to know about Smite. Along with level advantages and many more unique features.

Minecraft’s enchantments give you resistance to elements like Fire and more; they are easy to identify. However, Smite can confuse a lot of people. In short, when applied to your Swords and Axes, Smite can increase damage done to undead mobs and enemies.

The extra damage is against mobs like skeletons, zombies, withers, zombie villagers, zombie horses, skeleton horses, phantoms, drowned, zoglins, and husks. Each level you increase adds 2.5 more damage, so picking this enchantment is a good idea if you’re prone to entering zombie areas or slaying the undead.

How to get this enchantment?

Once you get an enchantment table, it is easy to get it. It will randomly appear on the table, so you can use it to equip the enchantment on your swords and axes. You need to keep enchanting books, so Smite can appear as an option whenever you use the enchanting table.

However, Smite does not work the same way in different editions. In the Bedrock editions, you can use the enchanting tables to equip Smite for your swords and axes. But in the Java edition, you will need to use an enchanted book to equip Smite with your enchanted axe.

The worst part about Smit is that it only affects the undead. When you face any other enemy, your weapon acts like a regular axe or a sword.

