What is Fortnite Festival “Media Streaming Error” and how to fix it?

While fans rejoiced on the Fortnite Festival stage where everyone could hop in to mix their very own music and entertain others. But the festivities were cut short due to the new “Media Streaming Eorr” that killed many players’ moods. But nobody could figure out what caused this issue. The main issue is that the “media streaming error” suddenly cuts the music ruining the fun of Fortnite Festival. And on top of that, it holds Epic servers from fetching the song stream, resulting in you waiting for a track that will never come.

What is the cause behind Fortnite Festival’s “media streaming error”?

The event launched yesterday in the evening. And with such a demanding feature being introduced into the game, players surged in millions. Which ended up breaking the servers as all of them went beyond the capacity. At some point in time, well above 800,000 players were trying to jam on the main stage at the same time. And as dubious as it may sound, this is no error occurring from the players’ end.

It is simply Epic Games not anticipating such high traffic all of a sudden. And the streaming error showing up on the player’s end as a “media streaming error” is simply caused by server overload. This is highly unfortunate and poor execution from Fortnite’s end as they should have expected a high mass of players trying to jam at the same time.

How to fix the “media streaming error” in Fortnite Festival?

As mentioned before, this is an issue from the publisher’s end as they cannot fetch your song stream from the servers due to massive overload. However, there is still a simple fix that you can apply to get rid of this error. What you have to do is simply restart the game. Albeit frustrating, this is currently the only way. This relaunch works as a hard reset which wipes off any errors you encounter.

While there should be a more concrete solution from Epic, this is the only way. Until Epic Games fixes this issue from the infrastructural end of servers, fans should simply relaunch to fix the issue. And if you are lucky one to never face it, rejoice.