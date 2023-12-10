The Weeknd Skin in Fortnite: Release date, price, style and more

The famous singing sensation The Weeknd is coming to Fortnite. Fortnite has been famous for its collaborations with massive music artists. In the past, the likes of Marshmellow, Travis Scott, and many more showed up to perform live musical events in the game. Now it’s the time for The Weeknd.

After announcing the Big Bang Event followed by Eminem’s arrival in the game, Fortnite broke the internet. But to commemorate the arrival of the Fortnite Festival along with the main Jam stage, The Weeknd is coming to perform in it. While the main attraction is his songs and performance, fans of the battle royale title are much more interested in his skin coming to the game. Here is everything you need to know about the arrival of The Weeknd in the event, and hope you have saved enough V-bucks for it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FNFestival/status/1731034273468027191?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When is The Weeknd Skin coming to Fortnite?

With the arrival of the Fortnite Festival today, The Weeknd Skin is already available for purchase at the in-game Store Page. While it is already there, how long it will stay for purchase remains to be seen. So it is recommended to acquire it as soon as possible. The Weeknd will be performing four of his hit songs in today’s big performance at the main Jam stage.

Fortnite The Weeknd Skin price and styles

There are two ways you can go to acquire The Weeknd in-game. You can either purchase the combat skin itself for 1800 V-bucks or purchase a pass bundle for 3500 V-bucks that gives you the combat skin by default and a pathway to unlock other styles. There is a total of nine in-game content including the combat skin you can get via the pass bundle. And if you wish to get all of those, completing the pass bundle is your only way forward.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShiinaBR/status/1733487087880483015?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The list of all the contents available in The Weeknd pass bundle are:

The Weeknd Skin(includes styles)

The Weeknd Combat Skin

Axe-O Pickaxe

XO Attack Assault Rifle Wrap

XO Attack Special Wrap

XO Back Bling

Popular Vibe Emote

Masked Emote

Drop The Beat Loading Screen

How to get The Weeknd Skin in Fortnite?

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1732519927234400736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In order to get this skin, you simply need to purchase the skin or its pass bundle from the Store Page. Here is a detailed way of how to do it:

Launch Fortnite on the platform you are playing in.

Upon launch, make your way to the Store tab.

The Skin should be featured on the top of the page, but scroll down for the pass bundle.

Click on any of the collab cosmetic items available.

Click and hold the yellow-colored purchase button.

Upon completing these simple steps, you will acquire either The Weeknd Combat Skin or the whole pass bundle with it.

When is The Weeknd going live on the Fortnite Festival live event?

The Fortnite Festival live event’s biggest feature The Weeknd will be going on stage tonight. The proper time and date of the live event is December 9, 6 PM PT/ 9 PM ET. For those who cannot wait for him to show up on stage and sing, make sure to reach the stage as early as possible.