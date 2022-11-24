HomeSearch

What is the Modern Warfare 2 G walk movement and how to do it

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published Nov 24, 2022

Modern Warfare 2 G walk

A group of Modern Warfare 2 players discovered a trick in the game so good that it should be illegal. It is called the G walk. Players are using it to increase their speed in the game dramatically. In multiplayer games like Modern Warfare 2, players are always looking for tricks to help them get better than their opponent and Modern Warfare 2 G walk does the trick.

Here are all the details about what G walk is and how to do it.

What is the Modern Warfare 2 G walk?

The much talked about G walk was discovered by a group name EuphoriaDream which posted a Twitter video of them doing the movement and it quickly picked up. The movement showed how fast operators moved and tough it was to hit them.

The movement can be best described as a gorilla-like walk where players perform multiple movements simultaneously making it impossible for enemies to have a clear aim at them.

How to do the G walk?

Here are the steps for players to follow if they want to master the G walk:

Step 1: Players have to change their sprint setting to Automatic Tactical Sprint from the Automatic Sprint setting drop-down.

Step 2: Players then have to assign the Scroll Key as the second keybind for Prone. This makes going prone faster than using the normal prone key.

Step 3: After you have changed the initial settings, all you have to do is:

  • Hold the prone option
  • Cancel it with the help of sprint
  • Repeat the process multiple times, quickly

While this trick just started as a neat movement figured out by some kids, it has become one of the most interesting ways in which people move in MW2. The only negative while using the G walk is that players might not be able to use their weapons.

