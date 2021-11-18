Basketball

“What’d you say, the Crip Arena?”: Russell Westbrook jokes about the home arena of the LA Lakers being renamed

“What’d you say, the Crip Arena?”: Russell Westbrook jokes about the home arena of the LA Lakers being renamed
Akash Murty

Previous Article
Jimmy Butler continues to shine, Tyler Herro proving to be an All-Star caliber player, Kyle Lowry finally finds his rhythm, and other takes: Miami Heat TSR Roundup
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“What’d you say, the Crip Arena?”: Russell Westbrook jokes about the home arena of the LA Lakers being renamed
“What’d you say, the Crip Arena?”: Russell Westbrook jokes about the home arena of the LA Lakers being renamed

The most iconic arena in Los Angeles, Staples Center, will now be Crypto.com arena and…