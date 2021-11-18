“Being Stephen Curry’s teammate gives you an unfair advantage!”: Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins elaborates on how having the 2x MVP on your team gives you a special boost

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins speaks up about how having Stephen Curry as a teammate really gives the team an unfair advantage

Going on the road is never easy for any team. Going on the road after an extended home-stand? That’s hard. Going on the road after an extended home-stand, losing a game, and facing one of the toughest teams in the NBA? It doesn’t get any harder than that. However, if your name is Stephen Curry, the road never truly feels like the road.

Playing against the Nets for the first time this season, a lot of the doubters called it the first real challenge the Warriors are facing this season. What did the Dubs do? They beat the Nets by 18 points, in their own city. Stephen Curry exploded for 37 points. Andrew Wiggins provided solid support to the Chef, scoring 19 points. After the game, Wiggins talked about Steph, and how he gives an unfair advantage to the team.

Andrew Wiggins praises how Stephen Curry makes road games feel easier

Imagine going on the road, and getting MVP chants in the stadium of another MVP candidate! No one has that kind of pull, except if your name is Stephen Curry. The other day, Stephen Curry received more MVP chants in Barclays Center than the two Brooklyn stars, Kevin Durant and James Harden, combined.

Andrew Wiggins talked to 95.7 The Game, after the contest, and mentioned the same. He said,

Andrew Wiggins on the crowd at Barclays: “Go on the road, and they’re cheering for us. I guess that’s one of the perks of having Steph on your team.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 17, 2021

This happens a lot more than people expect. A lot of the time, Stephen wins over road crowds with his game and ends up receiving MVP chants. This happened last season when Curry and the Warriors visited the Sixers as well.

Having that kind of boost on the road takes away some pressure from a road game. Wiggins sure is right, Steph gives an unfair advantage.