“When Kobe’s Team Was 10th…”: Shaquille O’Neal Backs Gilbert Arenas’ ‘Worst MVP’ Take About Nikola Jokic

Gilbert Arenas went viral on social media for a recent take of his related to the MVP trophy. While talking to Shannon Sharpe on an episode of Nightcap, Arenas didn’t hold back as he dubbed Jokic as the worst MVP winner in the last 40 years. As expected, Agent Zero’s comments caused outrage amongst the basketball community. Mike Greenberg, an ESPN analyst, was merely one of the many to dismiss the take. Clapping back at Greenberg, Arenas further deep dives on his take and also receives backing from Shaquille O’Neal.

On an episode of Gil’s Arena, Gilbert Arenas went on a passionate rant explaining how the voters were ruining the MVP award. The former Washington Wizards star initially spoke about how Kobe Bryant didn’t receive the honor, despite having a great campaign, only because of the fact that his team was 10th in the standings. Arenas mentioned how that seems to be the same case with Victor Wembanyama’s shot at winning the Defensive Player of the Year.

“We can say whatever we want, but when Kobe’s team was 10th, they didn’t give it to him. Just like they didn’t give it to every other player who had a great season but he didn’t have great team success. Y’all are trying to use the same metrics on Wemby – ‘we can’t give him a Defensive Player of the Year because his team is not winning’. Like, y’all (voters) are f**king it up, not me,” said Arenas.

The 42-year-old then revealed how players such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Shaquille O’Neal should’ve joined Kobe and received more MVP trophies than they actually won. Per Arenas, people like Mike Greenberg are responsible for the same.

“When Jordan should’ve had about seven of them mother**kers, LeBron should’ve had a bunch, Shaq should’ve had a bunch, Kobe should’ve had a bunch… A bunch of nerds… because of people like Mike Green who are voting and you guys are changing the narrative, that’s your fault. I’m just here to point out your flaws,” Arenas defended his initial take.

By posting this same reel on his Instagram Story, it seems as though Shaquille O’Neal is agreeing with Arenas and backing the take.

Having always questioned some of the MVP award winners in the past, it isn’t surprising to see Shaq express being in his agreeance with Arenas.

Like Gilbert Arenas, even Shaquille O’Neal took a shot at the MVP voters

Back in 2023, during an appearance on The Big Podcast, Shaquille O’Neal shed light on the fact that Steve Nash was a two-time MVP and questioned whether or not the Phoenix Suns legend was the best player during those seasons.

“How many times was Steve Nash the MVP, was he the best player in the league?” asked O’Neal.

Being offended that Nash had more MVP trophies than him, Shaq didn’t mince his words when claiming that Kobe and him were more deserving candidates.

“Listen, there were a lot of people that were MVP over me, ain’t no way they were better than me. Some people got 3 MVPs and I got one and Kobe got one. So, but you’re saying they’re better than me and Kobe? I doubt it. Matter of fact, I know they [Steve Nash and others] ain’t [better than me and Kobe Bryant],” Shaq said.

To be fair, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal are often regarded as the top 10 players of all time. By taking a look at some of the campaigns that they’ve had, one will be baffled to learn that both of them merely have 1 MVP trophy each.

Allen Iverson’s 2001 MVP win over O’Neal and Nash’s 2006 MVP win over Kobe are among the two biggest snubs in NBA history.