13-time Grand Prix winner believes Lewis Hamilton could ruin Max Verstappen’s 2022 title battle

David Coulthard believed Lewis Hamilton could still ruin Max Verstappen’s 2022 F1 title battle against Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Mercedes’ eight years of dominance in the sport came to an end as the 2022 season began with an overhaul of technical regulations. This also saw the Brackley-based team’s star driver Lewis Hamilton struggle in the middle field.

While the team has failed to enter the championship battle this season, former F1 driver David Coulthard believes that Hamilton could still ruin Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s title run in 2022.

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about the emotions he was feeling after losing the championship on the last lap last year 🗣 pic.twitter.com/ZW5MKZ5b2x — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) August 9, 2022

After struggling for months behind the wheels of his W13, Hamilton has recently fought back to form. The seven-time world champion finished seven races without a podium in the current season before placing himself third or better in the last five outings.

He even delivered back-to-back runner-up finishes to the reigning champion in the last two races.

Also Read: $5.5 Billion worth couple convinced Lewis Hamilton to stay in F1

Lewis Hamilton has no chance at the title in 2022

Hamilton currently stands sixth in the championship standings and almost certainly has no chance of fighting for the 2022 title himself.

However, with the Silver Arrows’ improvement in the past few races, Coulthard believes that the Brackley-based team could distract Red Bull from its goal. In doing so, Mercedes could aid Ferrari at the end of the season with both Hamilton and George Russell battling Verstappen.

“I think it’s been a great season so far,” said the 13-time GP winner. “Ferrari has had probably the quicker qualifying car but Red Bull has had more reliability and faster race car.”

“This championship looked like it was going to be nip and tuck after the first few races. But of course, Max has now opened up a big lead. But it’s not over of course until it’s technically over.”

“There will be a lot of intrigues I’m sure in the remaining second half of the season. Mercedes look like they’re coming back as well.”

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc could return their $4.6 Million worth cars to Ferrari