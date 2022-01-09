Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 11 match?

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Sydney Sixers will play against Perth Scorchers in the league game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Coffs Harbour International Stadium in Coffs Harbour. Sydney Sixers have won six of their nine games in the tournament so far, whereas the Scorchers have won eight of their ten games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers

Pitch Report

This ground has just hosted one BBL game so far. The first batting score in that game was 176 runs, and it was chased down by the Sydney Sixers. One side of the boundary is very small here, and we can expect a batting-friendly wicket.

Sydney Sixers preview

The defending champions Sydney Sixers have won six of their nine games, Perth Scorchers defeated them in the last one. Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques have been their best batsmen, but their recent form has not been great. Daniel Christian is looking in brilliant form with both bat and the ball. Hayden Kerr and Sean Abbott are leading the pace attack, whereas Jackson Bird and Ben Dwarshius will help them. James Vince will miss the rest of the tournament, whereas Steve O’Keefe is out injured.

Probable XI: Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Shadab Khan, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr.

Perth Scorchers preview

Perth Scorchers have won eight of their ten games in the tournament so far, and they lost their last game. Colin Munro and Kurtis Patterson have been brilliant in the tournament, whereas the rest of the batters need to back them up. The bowling has been the biggest strength of the side. Tye has scalped 18 wickets in the tournament, whereas Agar has scalped 11. The rest of the bowlers have been brilliant too. Tymal Mills has returned home, and he will miss the rest of the tournament.

Probable XI: Cameron Bancroft, Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, AJ Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Matthew Kelly.

Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers will be the favourites to win this game.